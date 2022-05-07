Wylie’s 2nd no-hitter gives Ironton win over Trojans

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Just call him Jon “No No” Wylie.

Email newsletter signup

The Ironton sophomore right-hander pitched his second no-hitter of the season on Thursday as the Fighting Tigers beat the Portsmouth Trojans 5-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Wylie went the full 7 innings for this no-hitter after he had a 5-inning no-hitter against Chesapeake.

“Jon said he felt really good tonight and it felt good to get a team win,” said Ironton coach Travis Wylie.

Wylie — who also went 3-for-4 at the plate — struck out 15, walked one and hit a batter.

Wylie joins such Ironton pitchers as Phil Murnahan, Jeff “Sticks” Collins and Jimmy Williams with multiple no-hitters in a single season.

Williams’ no-hitters were back-to-back.

“For Jon to even be mentioned with those guys is an honor. Those were some great pitchers,” said coach Wylie.

Portsmouth (15-5, 9-4) actually had a 1-0 lead when it got its run in the bottom of the first inning.

Drew Roe was hit by a pitch, moved to second when Tyler Duncan grounded out, and after a dropped third strike, Roe went to third where he scored on a passed ball.

Ironton (10-8, 9-5) finally broke into the scoring column and took the lead with 2 runs in the fourth.

Trevor Kleinman led off with a triple and scored on a single by Brady Moatz.

Peyton Aldridge sacrificed Moatz to second where he then stole third base. Bias hit a sacrifice fly to score Moatz with the go-ahead run.

Ironton extended the lead to 5-1 in the top of the fifth.

Wylie singled, Jacob Sloan sacrificed him to second and Kleinman tripled for the second time and it was 3-1.

Moatz followed with his second RBI single of the game and went to third when Aldridge reached on an error. Moatz scored on a balk.

Kleinman was 2-4 with 2 triples and an RBI while Moatz was 2-4 with 2 RBI as Ironton had 7 hits.

Vinnie Lonardo went the first 6 innings and took the loss for Portsmouth. He gave up 7 hits, 5 runs with 4 earned, struck out 6, walked 2 and had a balk.

Ironton 000 230 0 = 5 7 0

Portsmouth 100 000 0 = 1 0 2

Jon Wylie and Nate Bias. Vinnie Lonardo, Tyler Duncan (7) and Reade Pendleton. W-Wylie (IP-7.0, H-0, R-1, ER-0, K-15, BB-1, HBP-1). L-Lonardo (IP-6.0, H-7, R-5, ER-4, K-6 BB-2, WP-1, Balk-1). Duncan (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Jon Wylie 3-4, Trevor Kleinman 2-4 2-3B RBI, Brady Moatz 2-4 2-RBI, Nate Bias RBI; PHS: None.