FOOD: Spinach-Ham Dip, Blackened Alaska Cod Tacos

Spinach-Ham Dip

• 2 cups ricotta cheese

• 1 cup sour cream

• 1 package (10 ounces) frozen spinach,

thawed and squeezed dry

• 1/4 pound ham, cubed

• 3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

• 2 green onions, thinly sliced

• 1 round bread loaf (16 ounces), unsliced

Heat oven to 350˚F. In medium bowl, blend ricotta cheese and sour cream until smooth. Add spinach, ham, Parmesan cheese and green onions; mix until blended.

Cut 1-2-inch diameter circle out of top of bread loaf. Reserve top. Remove bread inside loaf, leaving about 1 inch along sides. Pour cheese mixture into bread bowl. Replace top. Cover bread loaf in aluminum foil and bake 60 minutes, or until warmed through.

Take bread removed from inside bread bowl and cut into dipping sized chunks.

Remove bread from aluminum foil and place on platter. Scatter bread chunks around bread bowl to use for dunking in cheese sauce.

Blackened Alaska Cod Tacos

• 2 cups slaw mix

• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 1 teaspoon hot sauce, plus additional for serving

• 1 lime, divided

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• Nonstick cooking spray

• 1/2 pound Alaska cod

• Olive oil

• Blackening seasoning, to taste, plus additional, divided

• 4 small flour tortillas

• 1 avocado, sliced

Preheat oven to 400˚F. In bowl, mix slaw with mayonnaise, hot sauce, juice from 1/2 lime and salt and pepper, to taste; set aside.

Line baking dish with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Place Alaska cod on top and coat lightly with olive oil. Generously season with blackening seasoning and sea salt, to taste.

Bake 5 minutes, set oven to broil and broil 3-5 minutes. When fish is done (when it flakes easily with fork and is opaque throughout), remove from oven and break into small chunks with fork.

In flour tortillas, add avocado and slaw. Top with chunks of cod and drizzle with additional hot sauce, squeeze of lime juice from remaining 1/2 lime and additional blackening seasoning.