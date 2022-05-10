Frederick Roush

June 11, 1922 — May 9, 2022

Frederick C. Roush, 99, of Coal Grove, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at his residence.

The Coal Grove native was born June 11, 1922, the son of the late Fred C. and Margaret Melvin Roush. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Iva Lee Fletcher Roush, who passed away June 12, 1993.

Fred graduated salutatorian of the Dawson-Bryant High School Class of 1940. He was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Army Air Corp in the Pacific Theatre. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1949 with a degree in industrial engineering. He retired from Armco Steel in 1982, after 33 years as a supervising industrial engineer. He was of Protestant faith.

Email newsletter signup

Fred was an active member of his community, coaching Little League baseball for many years. He was past president of the Coal Grove Little League, Boy Scouts of America committeeman, Cub Scout board member and past treasurer of the Coal Grove Hornet’s Nest.

He served two unexpired terms on the Dawson-Bryant Board of Education. Fred attended every home football game of the Ohio State Buckeyes until his health would no longer permit it.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Jimmy and H. Jae Roush.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Frederick Phillip (Jolynda) Roush, Jeff (Amanda) Roush, Joyce (Andy) Hogsten and his sister-in-law Mary Roush, all of Coal Grove; grandchildren Jeremy, Stacey, Katie, Patrick and Lindsay Roush, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Fred’s caregiver for the past 12 years, Rosemary Wood.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor Brad Jenkins officiating. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton.

To offer the Roush family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice.