James Perry

James Jim Perry, 76, of Proctorville, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Judy Perry.

The visitation will be held 6-8:30 p.m.. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Crematory Proctorville. The burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.