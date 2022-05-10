James Perry

Published 4:47 pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022

By Obituaries

James Jim Perry, 76, of Proctorville, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Judy Perry.

The visitation will be held 6-8:30 p.m.. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Crematory Proctorville. The burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Verna “May” Ritchie

Alvin McQuaid

Judy Jenkins

Rob McCormick

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Naomi Judd died last weekend at age 76. What is your favorite song by The Judds?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...