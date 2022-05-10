Rob McCormick

Robert “Rob” Michael McCormick, 68, of Proctorville, died May 7, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Vickie McCormick.

Services will be conducted at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, by Brother Mike Hambrick. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday with the visitation starting an hour before.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com

