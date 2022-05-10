Vikings’ comeback falls short against Rams

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

RACELAND, Ky. — That’s why you get 3 outs in an inning.

Email newsletter signup

Raceland only scored in one inning and they did it with 2 outs, but they scored plenty of runs as they beat the Symmes Valley Viking 9-7 on Tuesday.

The Vikings led 2-0 when the Rams scored 9 times with 2 outs in the fourth inning.

“That’s what happens when you give up a two-out walk,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

“But we play well except for that one our we need in that one inning. You’ve got to step up and make a play.

The Vikings in the first Caden Brammer single, moved up on a throwing error and scored on Brayden Webb’s base hit,

The lead went to 2-0 in the third when Levi Best singled and Brammer tripled.

Then came the nightmare known as the bottom of the fourth inning as Raceland scored all of its runs.

With two out, Colton Holman walked, Jakob Holtzapfel and Parker Fannin singled, for a run.Kadin Shore doubled as a run scored, Jeremy Kerns reached on an error as a run scored, Ben Taylor walked, Connor Hughes doubled home 2 runs, Andrew Floyd walked and Clay Coldiron belted a 3-run homer to cap the rally.

The Vikings (15-3) began their comeback with a pair of runs in the fifth.

Logan Justice doubled, Best was safe on an error and Webb singled in a run. Best then scored on a wild pitch.

The Vikings got 3 more runs in the sixth to get within 9-7.

Tanner McComas singled, Justice singled and Best double in both runners. Brammer was safe on an error as Best scored.

“I’m proud of my boys for fighting. We got down 9-2 and we came back and we had our chances. We hit the ball well but Raceland is a very good team. They’re the best team we’ve played all year,” said Renfroe.

The Vikings outhit the Rams 10-6 as Best was 2-4 with a double, Brammer 2-4 with a triple, Webb 2-4, Levi Niece 1-4, McComas 1-1 and Justice 2-4 with a double.

Raceland (19-7) had 6 different players get a hit.

Coldiron was 1-4 with the home run, Holtzapfel, Hlman and Fannin all 1-3, Shore 1-2 with a double and Hughes 1-4 with a double.

The Vikings host River Valley on Wednesday and visit Western on Thursday.

Sym. Valley 101 023 0 = 7 10 3

Raceland 000 900 x = 9 6 3

Caden Brammer, Brayden Webb (4) and Nick Strow. Jakob Holtzapfel, Colton Holman (6) and Jeremy Kerns. W-Holtzapfel (IP-5.0, H-10, R-7, ER-6, K-3, BB-2). Save-Holman (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-5,BB-2). L-Brammer (IP-3.2, H-6, R-9, ER-3, K-2, BB-4). Webb (IP-2.1, H-0, R-0, K-3, BB-0, HBP-1). Hitting-SV: Levi Best 2-4 2B, Caden Brammer 2-4 3B, Brayden Webb 2-4, Levi Niece 1-4, Tanner McComas 1-1, Logan Justice 2-4 2B; RHS: Connor Hughes 1-4 2B, Clay Coldiron 1-4 HR, Colton Holman 1-3, Jakob Holtzapfel 1-3, Parker Fannin 1-3, Kadin Shore 1-2 2B.