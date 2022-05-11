Dragons win 10th straight to clinch share of OVC title

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons are on a roll and they picked up a share of the Ohio Valley Conference along the way.

Email newsletter signup

The Dragons beat the Rock Hill Redmen 15-1 in 5 innings on Wednesday for their 10th straight win as they clinched a share of the OVC title.

Fairland’s remaining OVC game is at Portsmouth. Rock Hill’s remaining OVC game against Chesapeake.

The Dragons (15-5, 11-2) got one-hit pitching from Tyler Simmons who struck out 11, walked one and hit a batter in getting the win.

Fairland parlayed 9 hits with 8 walks and a hit batsman for the big offensive effort.

Niko Kiritsy and Alex Rogers each hit home runs for the Dragons while Blaze Perry, Luke Brown and Rogers all had doubles.

Rogers was 2-3 with 5 RBI, Perry was 1-2 with an RBI, Kiritsy 1-1 with 3 RBI, Brown 1-1 with 2 RBI, Cooper Cummings 1-2 and an RBI, Ethan Wall 2-3, Sammons 1-2 and an RBI while Blake Trevathan added an RBI.

Rock Hill scored in the top of the first inning when Isaiah Kelly was hit by a pitch and Jaedon Stevens drove him home with a double.

But the Dragons rallied for 5 runs in the bottom of the inning and erupted for 8 more in the second inning to lead 13-1.

Fairland tacked on 2 more runs in the fourth to set up the run rule win.

Rock Hill 100 00 = 1 1 2

Fairland 580 2x = 15 9 1

Trenton Williams, Jacob Fox (2) and Isaiah Kelly. Tyler Sammons and Cooper Cummings. W-Sammons (IP-5.0, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-11, BB-1, HBP-1). L-Williams (IP-1.0, H-5, R-5, ER-5, K-1, BB-2). Fox (IP-3.0, H-4, R-10, ER-6, K-3, BB-6, HBP-1). Hitting-RH: Jaedon Stevens 1-2 2B RBI; FHS: Blaze Perry 1-2 2B RBI, Niko Kiritsy 1-1 HR 3-RBI, Luke Brown 1-1 2B 2-RBi, Cooper Cummings 1-2 RBI, Alex Rogers 2-3 2B HR 5-RBI, Tyler Sammons 1-2 RBI, Ethan Wall 2-3, Blake Trevathan RBI.