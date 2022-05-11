EDITORIAL: Civic organizations are stepping up

With spring upon us, we’re beginning to see more activity from civic organizations. With this activity comes a chance to help improve our Lawrence County community. This weekend the Ohio River Sweep will be taking place at South Point, Coal Grove and Ironton boat ramps. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. groups and individuals will gather to clean up our riverfront, from the shore and by boat.

Also this weekend, Third & Center will be revamping crosswalks at 3rd and Center streets in Ironton with a handprint painting. Sunday from 1-3 p.m. all ages are welcome to come help add some color and make their mark on downtown.

Many organizations are looking for materials and helpers to complete their Memorial Day parade floats and would welcome an extra set of hands.

Email newsletter signup

Whether your passion is the environment, arts, honoring fallen service members or something completely different, there is an opportunity to contribute. If your organization has an upcoming volunteer event, please feel free to send details to briefs@irontontribune.com and we will gladly add it to our calendar.