Lady Hornets reach sectional finals

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — At tournament time, just win and move on.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets committed 6 errors but still beat the Huntington Ross Lady Huntsmen 8-4 in the Division 3 sectional tournament

Coal Grove (10-11) will play at Adena on Thursday in the sectional finals at 5 p.m.

Jaden McComas singled in a run as Coal Grove took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

After Ross tied the game in the top of the fourth, Rylee Harmon doubled on an 0-1 count to put the Lady Hornets up 5-4 in a 3-run fifth inning.

The Lady Hornets scored 3 more runs in the sixth to lead 8-2 as Jordyn Dale and Harmon had RBI hits.

Coal Grove had 11 hits led by Harmon who was 2-2 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI. Dale was 2-3 with a double and RBI, Katie Deeds 2-3 with a double and an RBI, McComas 2-4 with 2 RBI, and Delawder, Branch Pauley and Kassidy Travis all 1-3.

Abbie Deeds went the distance for the win. She struck out 10, walked one and only one earned run.

Huntington (2-11) had 7 hits with Makenzie Tackett going 2-4, Leah McCloskey 2-4 with a double and RBI, Jaden Lamerson 1-4, Katie Roop 1-3 and Savannah Bushatz 1-4.

McCloskey got the loss as she allowed 8 earned runs, walked 5 and did not record a strikeout.

Hunt. Ross 000 200 2 = 4 7 1

Coal Grove 200 033 x = 8 11 6

Leah McClaskey and Savannah Bushatz. Abbie Deeds and Katie Deeds. W-A. Deeds (IP-7.0, H-7, R-4, ER-1, K-10, BB-1). L-McCloskey (IP-6.0, H-11, R-8, ER-8, K-0, BB-5). Hitting-HR: Savannah Bushatz 1-4, Makenzie Tackett 2-4, Leah McCloskey 2-4 2B RBI, Jaden Lamerson 1-4, Katie Roop 1-3; CG: Jordyn Dale 2-3 2B RBI, Rylee Harmon 2-2 2-2B 3-RBI, Katie Deeds 2-3 2B RBI, Jaden McComas 2-4 2-RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-3, Brannah Pauley 1-3, Kassidy Travis 1-3.