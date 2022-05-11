Lady Panthers drop see-saw battle in 8-inning tourney game

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — This game could have gone either way. As it turned out for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers, it went the other way.

The Lady Panthers were in a see-saw affair before losing 6-5 to the Alexander Lady Spartans in the Division 3 sectional tournament on Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans began the winning rally with one out in the top of the eighth.

Lauren McCall walked and Rylee Bush and Sarah Harris singled to load the bases.

Jaycie Jordan hit into a force out at home, but Darian Lallier walked on a 3-2 pitch to force home the go-ahead run.

Chesapeake threw a scare at the Lady Spartans in the bottom of the inning.

Hannah Webb led off with a double, Rachel Bishop sacrificed her to third, but a foul pop out and a comeback ended the threat and the game.

Chesapeake (5-16) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Sidney Fuller led off with a double, Makenna Brown bunted for a hit and an error on the play allowed Fuller to score and Brown reached second base.

Webb followed with a single to score the run.

Alexander got a run back in the top of the second when Micaela Moat and Makiya Ratcliff singled to start the inning and put runners on the corners. An error on the play allowed Ratcliff to reach second.

After a fly out, McCall grounded out to second sending Moat home.

The Lady Panthers extended the lead to 4-1 with a pair of runs in the fourth.

With 2 outs, Bishop singled and scored on a double by Isaacs. After Isaacs stole third, Sam Hefner delivered an RBI double.

The lead didn’t last long as the Lady Spartans erupted for 4 runs in the top of the fifth.

With one out, Jordan reached on a dropped fly ball, Lallier walked and Macie Swart walked to load the bases.

Moat was safe on a dropped fly ball to clear the bases. Radcliff was hit by a pitch and Chloe Payne walked to load the bases. Radcliff was called out on an appeal but and overthrow on the play allowed Moat to score.

Chesapeake came back in the bottom of the inning to tie the game again.

With one out, Fuller doubled, Brown singled her to third and with 2 outs Webb got an infield hit to shortstop.

The Lady Panthers outhit the Lady Spartans 13-7.

Fuller was 4-4 with 3 doubles, Webb 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI, Brown 2-4 Hefner 1-2 with a double and RBI, Abigail Birkhimer 1-3, Isaacs 1-4 with a double and RBI and Bishop 1-4.

Harris was 2-4 to pace Alexander, Payne 1-3 with a double, Coat, Moat and Bush 1-4 and Radcliff 1-3.

Alexander 010 040 01 = 6 7 2

Chesapeake 200 210 00 = 5 13 4

Lauren McCall and Micaela Moat. Hannah Webb and Abigail Birkhimer. W-McCall (IP-8.0, H-13, R-5, ER-4, K-2, BB-0). L-Webb (IP-8.0, H-7, R6, ER-2, K-6, BB-5, HBP-1). Hitting-Alex: Jaycie Jordan 1-5, Micaela Moat 1-4, Makiya Radcliff 1-3, Chloe Payne 1-3 2B, Rylee Bush 1-4, Sarah Harris 2-4; CHS: Sidney Fuller 4-4 3-2B, Mckenna Brown 2-4, Hannah Webb 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Rachel Bishop 1-4, Riley Isaacs 1-4 2B RBI, Sam Hefner 1-2 2B RBI, Abigail Birkhimer 1-3.