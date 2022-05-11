Plant sale benefits Ironton In Bloom

Farmers Market opens for season

Although the torrential rains had poured down the night before and there was still a drizzle in the morning on Saturday, the public still came out to support Ironton In Bloom’s annual Mother’s Day plant sale.

The event took place adjacent to the Ironton Farmers Market and, by noon, most of the plants were sold out. “We still have some bedding plants left,” Linda Myers, with the group, said. “We’ll sell those online, but it’s been going pretty good.” Meyers said proceeds from the event go toward maintaining and planting flowers in downtown Ironton.

Assisting the group with the sale were members of Scout Troop 106, of Ironton. “They come and help every year,” Myers said.

Myers said the next event for Ironton In Bloom will be Wednesday, May 18, when members will be putting more than 100 plants in planters around the city. She said they are still in need of volunteers for the planting, which will take place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. “All they need to do is show up,” she said, noting that they will be gathering that morning at the Farmers market area.

Nearby, the Ironton Farmers Market hosted its grand opening on Saturday, the second day of its first weekend of the season. The market, now in its 10th year of operation, offers fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as homemade goods. The market saw a busy day, with customers purchasing some of the earliest tomatoes, beans and others of the season. The market is open Fridays and Saturdays, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., through the last weekend of October.