Donna Vanderhoof

Donna Vanderhoof

Donna May Vanderhoof, 85, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her residence.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, 700 Red Devil Lane, Russell, Kentucky, with Pastor Ken Gowin officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
