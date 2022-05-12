Donna Vanderhoof
Published 4:15 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022
Donna Vanderhoof
Donna May Vanderhoof, 85, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her residence.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, 700 Red Devil Lane, Russell, Kentucky, with Pastor Ken Gowin officiating.
Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the Vanderhoof family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com