Eldridge Journell

May 12, 2022

Eldridge Journell

Eldridge Gene Journell, 72, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, May 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Journell.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Fred McCarty officiating. Burial will follow the service in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

