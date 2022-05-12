Greater Huntington Symphonic Band to host spring concert

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

HUNTINGTON— The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band, conducted by Matt Chaffins, and the GHSB Jazz Band, directed by Tom Chafin, will perform a spring concert at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Spring Valley High School Auditorium in Huntington, West Virginia.

The evening will begin with the Jazz Band’s performance, followed by the Symphonic Band.

Admission is free.

The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band is made up of musicians from throughout the Tri-State region and performs numerous concerts annually throughout the area.

