Ironton comeback falls short in 8-6 loss

By JIM WALKER

MINFORD — It was like someone was dangling a carrot and all the Ironton Fighting Tigers could do was get a nibble.

Ironton kept getting close and even tied the game, but each time Minford would regain the lead as the Falcons went on to post an 8-6 win on Tuesday.

Minford took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning when J.D. Matiz reached on an error, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a hit by Mason Book.

The lead went to 2-0 in the third when Adam Crank singled, stole second and third and scored on an error.

Ironton (10-10) got run back in the fourth. Jon Wylie reached on an error, Matt Sheridan sacrificed him to second, Wylie stole third and a dropped third strike forced the catcher to throw the ball to first base to get the out he ran home for the score.

Minford got the run back in the bottom of the inning.

Noah Martin walked, Branson Alley singled, Jacob Lewis was safe on an error and Cole Borland reached on an error as the run scored.

The Fighting Tigers rallied in the top of the fifth to tie the game.

With one out, Peyton Aldridge walked, Connor Kleinman reached on an error and Chaydan Kerns delivered an RBI single. Wylie followed with a triple to score 2 more runs.

But the Falcons answered with 5 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Aodhan Queen walked, Mason Book and Martin singled to load the bases and Branson Alley doubled to left and Minford led 5-3. Lewis was hit by a pitch and after a force out at home, Cole Boreland doubled to clear the bases.

Ironton got a run back in the sixth on a walk to Trevor Kleinman, a single by Brady Moatz, Jacob Sloan’s sacrifice bunt and Ian Ginger hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-4.

The Fighting Tigers tried to rally in the seventh only to fall short.

With one out, Tanner Moore reached on an error. After a pop out to second, Sheridan walked and Trevor Kleinman delivered a 2-run base hit.

But a line out ended the game.

Ironton had just 5 hits. Wylie was 1-4 with a triple and RBI, Trevor Kleinman 1-2 and 2 RBI, Kerns 1-2 with an RBI, Moatz 1-4 with an RBI and Connor Kleinman 1-3.

Alley was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI for Minford. Borland was 1-3 with a double and 3 RBI, Book 2-3, Cronin 1-3, Noah Martin 1-3

Crank got the win and Kam Thacker the save for Minford. Ginger took the loss for Ironton.

Ironton faces Greenup County, Ky., on Friday.

Ironton 000 121 2 = 6 5 3

Minford 101 150 x = 8 8 3

Nate Bias, Ian Ginger (5), Matt Sheridan (6) and Brady Moatz. Noah Martin, Adam Crank (5), Kam Thacker (7) and J.D. Matiz. W-Crank (IP-1.2, H-3, R-2, ER-2, K-0, BB-1). Save–Thacker (IP-1.0, H-1, R-2, ER-0, K-1, BB-1, Balk-1). Martin (IP-4.1, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-3, BB-2). L-Ginger (IP-1.0, H-5, R-5, ER-5,K-0, BB-1, HBP-1, Balk-1). Bias (IP-4.0, H-3, R-3, ER-0, K-3, BB-3). Sheridan (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-0, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-Ironton: Jon Wylie 1-4 3B RBI, Trevor Kleinman 1-2 2-RBI, Brady Moatz 1-4 RBI, Connor Kleinman 1-3, Chaydan Kerns 1-2 RBI; MHS: Adam Crank 1-4, Mason Book 2-3 RBI, Noah Martin 1-3, Branson Alley 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Carson Cronin 1-3, Cole Borland 1-3 2B 3-RBI.