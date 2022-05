James Ward

James Edward Ward, 61, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered by his wife. Memorial donations in his honor should be made to the Ashland Hospice Community Center.

His family has entrusted his care to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

Email newsletter signup