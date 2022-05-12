Rodney Collins

Rodney Collins

Rodney Collins, 55, of Ironton, died on Monday, May 9, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland Kentucky with his sisters at his side.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Ironton City Mission Church with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in the Ross Family Cemetery.
Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
Services are under the direction of the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

