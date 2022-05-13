Dorethea Maynard

Dorethea Elaine Maynard, 73, passed away on Thursday May 12, 2022.

She was born in Logan County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Clyde and Christine Maynard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Buddy, Charles, Mike, Jigs, Phyllis (Flip) Johnson and Marguerite Curry.

She is survived by her daughters, Selena Renee Johnson Gee and husband, Mark, of North Carolina, and Michelle Lee Hickson, of Ironton; three grandchildren, Adam (Lisa) Gee, Stacey (Shawn) Layne, of North Carolina, Amanda Hickson, of South Point; three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Marshall, Evy and Callan Gee; brothers, Butch and Dooley; and sister, Merlena (Mae) Talbott.

She will be missed by her family and friends.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends on Monday