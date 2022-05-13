Gov. DeWine appoints Kirk Herath cybersecurity strategic advisor

Staff report

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently that Kirk Herath has been appointed to the role of Cybersecurity Strategic Advisor, a new position created within his administration.

Herath will guide Ohio’s wide-ranging cybersecurity efforts across agencies, including the Adjutant General’s Office, the Ohio Department of Administrative Services and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

“Throughout my tenure as Governor, my administration has worked to stay ahead of the curve in being prepared to prevent cyberattacks against state government, but we can always do more to be prepared,” DeWine said. “Kirk Herath has decades of experience in cybersecurity and data privacy. I am pleased that Kirk will bring this expertise to the State to ensure Ohio leads the nation in cybersecurity and resiliency and its cybersecurity workforce.”

“Kirk Herath is a skilled leader in cybersecurity and we have been very fortunate to have his expertise for many years as a part of both the CyberOhio and InnovateOhio advisory boards,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “With cyber threats changing every day, the creation of this new position is critical to help keep our state safe, and I’m grateful Kirk is willing to continue putting his many years of experience to use on behalf of all Ohioans.”

Herath currently serves as Chairman of CyberOhio, the State of Ohio’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board. CyberOhio was established in 2016, during DeWine’s term as Ohio Attorney General, as a collection of cybersecurity initiatives aimed at helping Ohio businesses and private companies fight back against cyberattacks.

Since the start of the DeWine Administration, CyberOhio’s advisory board has been housed within InnovateOhio, but will now take a significant role in advising Herath in his new position.