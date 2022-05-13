Kimberly Ramey

Kimberly Dawn Ramey, 52, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Rusty Ramey.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia, with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.