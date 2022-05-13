Patricia Sisler

April 8, 1941–May 10, 2022

Patricia A. (Moore) Sisler, 81, of Ironton, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Edisto Island, South Carolina.

She was born April 8, 1941, in Ironton, the daughter of the late George E. and Delores (Cannon) Moore.

Patricia was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School and retired from Ironton City School system.

She was a member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George E. Sisler; and one son, John P. Sisler.

Patricia is survived by five children, Denise (Charles) Hossler, Susan (Cliff) Cline, Stephen Sisler, Beth (John) Koster, and Andrew (Cassy) Sisler; as well as 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Sandra (Moore) Justice.

Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10–11 a.m. at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with Fr. David Huffman officiating and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.