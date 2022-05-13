Patricia Sisler

Published 3:37 pm Friday, May 13, 2022

By Obituaries

Patricia Sisler

April 8, 1941–May 10, 2022

 

Patricia A. (Moore) Sisler, 81, of Ironton, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Edisto Island, South Carolina.

She was born April 8, 1941, in Ironton, the daughter of the late George E. and Delores (Cannon) Moore.

Patricia was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School and retired from Ironton City School system.

She was a member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George E. Sisler; and one son, John P. Sisler.

Patricia is survived by five children, Denise (Charles) Hossler, Susan (Cliff) Cline, Stephen Sisler, Beth (John) Koster, and Andrew (Cassy) Sisler; as well as 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Sandra (Moore) Justice.

Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10–11 a.m. at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with Fr. David Huffman officiating and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

More Obituaries

Dorethea Maynard

Kimberly Ramey

Donna Vanderhoof

Hilda Schweickart

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Naomi Judd died last weekend at age 76. What is your favorite song by The Judds?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...