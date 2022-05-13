Rock Hill Garden Club to have spring show

The Rock Hill Gardeners are welcoming spring by sponsoring a gardening show at the Ironton City Building on May 16.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature an educational display on honeybees by Reid’s Apiary.

“People need to be aware that this is the 400th anniversary of when honeybees were brought to the United States, even though it wasn’t the United States yet,” said Elizabeth Melvin, a Rock Hill Garden Club member.

In addition to the educational display, a professional florist display by Tim Hackworth of A Touch of Grace and several artistic displays by members of the community will also be on display.

Community members are welcome to enter artistic or horticulture contests that will be judged by Beverly Norman, who is accredited by Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. Ribbons will be awarded first, second, third, honorable mention and best of show.

The artistic portion of the show will include categories such as mini, not exceeding five inches; small choice design between 5–12 inches, colorful teacup design between 5–10; parallel; inverted T; and traditional.

The horticulture categories include trees and shrubs from an exhibitor’s property, tulips and other spring flowering bulbs; succulents and cacti; container grown plants and vining plants; and herbs.

For information, contact Linda Jefferys at 740-237-4223 or yogi_jo@yahoo.com.