Defense hurts Fighting Tigers in loss to Greenup County

LLOYD, Ky. — There were no Gold Glove winners this past week for the Ironton Fighting Tigers.

Ironton (10-11) had 6 errors on Friday in a 10-0 run rule loss to the Greenup County Musketeers.

The Fighting Tigers were guilty of 15 errors over the past 3 games including 6 each in the 2 games against Greenup Thursday and Friday.

The 6 errors led to 9 unearned runs as Ironton pitchers Matt Sheridan and Ian Ginger only allowed 6 hits.

The Musketeers (19-11) struck early with 3 run in the first inning.

With one out, Bradley Adkins and Brock Kitchen singled and Carson Wireman walked to load the bases. Cohen Underwood then reached on an error as 2 runs scored. Hunter Clevenger reached on another error as a run scored.

The Musketeers scored 4 more runs in the third inning to lead 7-0.

Wireman was safe on an error leading off, Underwood singled and Logan Bays was safe on an error as both runners scored.

Pinch-runner Gage Gullett went to second on a fielder’s choice and scored on a hit by Elijah Hankins.

Hankins stole second and came around to score on 2 wild pitches.

The Musketeers got 3 run in the fourth to go up 10-0.

Kitchen singled, Wireman hit into a force out, Jack Gullett was hit by a pitch, Clevenger drew a 2-out walk to load the bases and Wireman scored on a passed ball.

Jonah Gibson walked and Hankins reach on an error as 2 runs scored.

Boggs got the win as he allowed 4 hits, struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Sheridan gave up 5 hits in 3 innings along with 7 unearned runs. He struck out 2 and walked 2. Ginger gave up one hit, 3 runs, one earned with 2 walks and 2 hit batsmen.

Eli Adkins was 2-2 for Ironton while Tanner Moore was 1-1 and Ginger 1-2.

Adkins and Kitchen were 2-3 to pace Greenup.

The Fighting Tigers will host Crooksville on Monday in the Division 3 sectional tournament.

Ironton 000 00 = 0 4 6

Greenup 304 3x = 10 6 0

Matt Sheridan, Ian Ginger (4) and Brady Moatz. Matthew Boggs and Logan Bays. W-Boggs (IP-5.0, H-4, R-0, K-1, BB-0). L-Sheridan (IP-3.0, H-5, R-7, ER-0, K-2, BB-2, WP-3). Ginger (IP-1.0, H-1, R-3, ER-1, K-1, BB-2, HBP-2). Hitting-Ironton: Ian Ginger 1-2, Tanner Moore 1-1, Eli Adkins 2-2; GrCo: Bradley Adkins 2-3 2B, Brock Kitchen 2-3, Cohen Underwood 1-2, Elijah Hankins 1-3 RBI.