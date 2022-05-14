Dragons earn OVC baseball title outright

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — When coaches, players and fans sit around lamenting how many unearned runs they gave up, there is always one thing to remember.

They still count.

There may be some discussion about unearned runs after Friday’s game, but that didn’t matter to the Fairland Dragons who earned a 5-4 win over the Portsmouth Trojans and in the process earned the Ohio Valley Conference baseball championship outright.

Fairland is now 19-5 overall and finishes 12-2 in the OVC. The win was the Dragons 11th straight.

Blake Trevathan went the first 6 innings for the win. He gave up only 4 hits, struck out 9 and walked just one. He allowed 3 runs but only one was earned.

Brycen Hunt pitched the seventh and gave up 2 hits, an earned run struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Daewin Spence started and took the loss for Portsmouth. In 4.2 innings, he gave up 5 hits, 5 runs but only one earned, struck out 9 and did not walk anyone.

Tyler Duncan went the final 2.1 innings giving up one hit, no runs, one strikeout and no walks.

Tyler Sammons went 2-3 with a double and Alex Roges 1-3 with a double and RBI to pace the Dragons. Cooper Cummings was 1-2 with an RBI, Blaze Perry 1-4 and and RBI with Hunt 1-4.

Portsmouth (17-6, 9-5) was led by Dariyonne Bryant who was 2-3 with a triple and Drew Roe who went 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Zach Roth was 1-3 and Duncan 1-4.

Fairland 002 120 0 = 5 6 3

Portsmouth 010 020 1 = 4 6 3

Blake Trevathan, Brycen Hunt (7) and Cooper Cummings. Daewin Spence, Tyler Duncan (5) and Reade Pendleton. W-Trevathan (IP-6.0, H-4, R-3, ER-1, K-9, BB-1). Save–Hunt (IP-1.0 H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-1, BB-0). L-Spence (IP-4.2, H-5, R-5, ER-1, K-9, BB-0). Duncan (IP-2.1, H-1, R-0, ER-0, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-FHS: Brycen Hunt 1-4, Blaze Perry 1-4 RBI, Cooper Cummings 1-2 RBI, Alex Rogers 1-3 2B RBI, Tyler Sammons 2-3 2B; PHS: Drew Roe 2-4 2-RBI, Tyler Duncan 1-4, Zach Roth 1-3, Dariyonne Bryant 2-3 3B.