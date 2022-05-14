EDITORIAL: Two groups of shining stars honored

On Thursday, 11 middle school student were honored with the Eddy Awards.

The sixth graders, from Ironton and St. Joseph, scored highly in the test, which covers reading vocabulary, reading comprehension, math problem solving, math computation, language, spelling, science and social studies, and is given to the top 25 percent of students at each school.

While this award serves as a start for academic achievement, another group from our county was honored on Wednesday for the culmination of their time in public school.

Email newsletter signup

The Lawrence County Civic Scholars were among high school students from across the county treated to a lunch and tour of the Ohio Statehouse, while two of them, Brea Belville and Connor Waller, received scholarships.

These students, who have shadowed a public official in the past year, have demonstrated dedication and hard work and many of them have already been known for the numerous groups and events they take part in here in the county.

We congratulate both the Eddy winners and the Civic Scholars and look forward to the great things they will go on to do in coming years.