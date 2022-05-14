Flyers fall at Whiteoak in regular season finale

By JIM WALKER

MOWRSYTOWN — It was tune-up time.

With league races complete and sectional tournament looming next week, the St. Joseph Flyers and Whiteoak Wildcats met Saturday to stay sharp and see if they could get a win.

The teams accomplished most of their goals but it was the Whiteoak who reached them all as they posted a 7-2 win.

“We wanted to play a good team on a nice field and get some work in,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant. “You want to win, but we wanted to look at some players and give the a good test before the tournament.”

The Flyers host Portsmouth Notre Dame at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Division 4 sectional finals. Notre Dame blanked New Boston 10-0 on Saturday.

The Flyers (20-3) got off to a quick start with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning.

Kai Coleman reached on an error and 2 outs later Blake Stuntebeck drilled a double to score the run. Michael Mahlmeister followed with an RBI single.

Whiteoak (13-5) answered in the bottom of the inning with 2 runs of its own.

Luken Roades reached on an error leading off, Landon Barnett singled and Carson Emery walked to load the bases with no outs. Nate Price then walked to force in a run and after a strike out Eli Roberts hit sacrifice fly to score Barnett with the tying run.

Emery and Price pulled off a double steal but Mahlmeister struck out Ian Price to end the inning.

Whiteoak got what proved to be the winning run in the second inning.

With one out, Zander Roades and Luken Roades singled and Barnett was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Emery reached when his fly ball was dropped allowing the Zander Roades to score.

The Wildcats added 2 more runs in the fourth inning with one out.

Barnett walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a hit by Emery.

Emery stole second, took third on an error and scored on a hit by Price.

Whiteoak added 2 insurance runs in the fifth.

Kaden Moon-Stone was hit by a pitch with one out, Zander Roades walked, Luken Roades sacrificed the runners up a base and they scored when Barnett reached on an error.

The Flyers were limited to 3 hits as Stuntebeck was 1-2 with a double and RBI, Mahlmeister 1-2 with an RBI and Coleman 1-4.

Brown — the second of 3 St. Joseph pitchers — got the loss as he worked 2.1 innings, gave up 4 hits, 3 runs of which 2 were earned, struck out 3 and walked one.

Mahlmeister started and worked the first inning giving up 2 unearned runs and one hit while striking out 2 and walking 2. Medinger went the final 2.2 inning giving up 2 unearned runs, no hits, striking out 2 and walking one.

Luken Roades worked 5.2 innings to get the win. He gave up all 3 hits, 2 unearned runs, struck out 5 and walked 3. Connor Butler finish and struck out 2 of the 4 batters he faced.

St. Joseph 200 000 0 = 2 3 4

Whiteoak 210 220 x = 7 5 1

Michael Mahlmeister, Drew Brown (2), Brady Medinger (4) and Blake Stuntebeck, Michael Mahlmeister (2). Luken Roades, Connor Butler (6) and Nate Price. W-Roades (IP-5.2, H-3, R-2, ER-0, K-5, BB-3). Butler (IP-1.1, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-0). L-Brown (IP-2.1, H-4, R-3, ER-2, K-3, BB-1, HBP-2, WP-1). Mahlmeister (IP-1.0, H-1, R-2, ER-0, K-2, BB-2). Medinger (IP-2.2, H-0, R-2, ER-0, K-2, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-St. Joseph: Blake Stuntebeck 1-2 2B RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-2 RBI, Kai Colman 1-4; Whiteoak: Luken Roades 1-3, Landon Barnett 1-2, Carson Emery 1-3 RBI, Nate Price 1-3 2-RBI, Zander Roades 1-2, Eli Roberts RBI.