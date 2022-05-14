Lady Hornets fall in sectional finals

By Jim Walker

FRANKFURT — One big inning proved to be the difference.

Adena used a big 8-run fourth inning to pull away as the Lady Warriors beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 12-2 in the Division 3 sectional finals on Thursday.

Sydney Foglesong squeezed home a run in the first inning to give Adena a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Warriors got a run in the second to lead 2-0 but the Lady Hornets’ Rylee Harmon drilled a 2-run homer in the top of the third inning to tie the game.

But Kiera Williams had an RBI double as Adena got 2 runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good at 4-2.

Adena (19-3) put the game out of reach with 8 runs in the fourth inning highlighted by Foglesong’s 3-run home run.

Greenlee Bossert got the win as she gave up 4 hits and 2 earned runs with 4 strikeouts and one walk.

Abbie Deeds went the distance and gave up 11 hits and 12 runs but only 4 were earned. She fanned one and did not issue a walk.

Harmon was 2-3 with a double, home run and 2 RBI Katie Deeds 1-2 with a double and Brannah Pauley 1-2.

After was 2-3 with a double, Williams 2-2 with a double and RBI and Foglesong 1-1 with a home run and 4 runs batted in.

Coal Grove was missing 4-year starter Kaleigh Murphy due to an injury.

Coal Grove 002 00 = 2 4 6

Adena 112 8x = 12 11 1

Abbie Deeds and Katie Deeds. Greenlee Bossert and Emily Jones. W-Bossert (IP-5.0, H-4, R-2, ER-2, K-4, BB-1). L-A. Deeds (IP-4.0, H-11, R-12, ER-4, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-CG: Rylee Harmon 2-3 2B HR 2-RBI, Katie Deeds 1-1 2B, Brannah Pauley 1-2; Adena: Cheyenne Ater 2-3 2B, Kiera Williams 2-2 2B RBI, Sydney Foglesong 1-1 HR 4-RBI, Caelan Milner 2-3 2B, E. Garrison 1-3, Greenlee Bossert 1-2 RBI, Emily Jones RBI, M. Holcomb 1-3 2, Sophie Cheesebrow 1-1 2B 2-RBI.