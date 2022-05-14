Lady Vikings keep rollin’ in win over Lady Indians

By Jim Walker

LATHAM — In the Rawhide TV show theme song, they sang “keep them doggies rollin’ Rawhide.”

In the case of the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings, the doggies are actually runs and they come from hitting the leather hide of a softball.

And the Lady Vikings kept them runs rollin’ as they beat the Western Lady Indians 15-1 in a run rule Southern Ohio Conference game on Thursday.

“We started a little slow but once we got rolling we just kept on rolling,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

Symmes Valley is now 12-9 on the season and ends third in SOC play at 8-4.

The offensive trail boss was Kayley Maynard who went 2-2 with a triple and a home run to lead a 15-hit attack.

Jordie Ellison was 3-4, Emma Ridenour and Desiree Simpson each 2-3 with 2 RBI, Hannah Wiseman was 1-2 with 2 RBI, Kylie Thompson was 1-4 with a triple and RBI, Lauren Wells 1-3, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-4, and Hailee Becket and Kylie Jenkins each went 1-2.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when the Lady Vikings scored 9 runs.

Maynard led off with a home run and Thompson followed with a triple.

Wells reached on an error for a run, Simpson walked, Carpenter singled for a run, Ridenour singled home 2 runs and Ellison singled to load the bases.

Lily Schneider hit into a fielder’s choice for a run, Jenkins singled for a run and Maynard got her second hit of the inning as she tripled to drive in a run. Thompson hit a sacrifice fly to end the scoring.

Symmes Valley came back with 4 more runs in the fourth for a 13-0 lead.

Simpson led off with a single, Carpenter reached on an error, Ridenour walked to load the bases and Simpson scored on a passed ball. Ellison singled for an RBI and Wiseman singled home 2 runs.

Western got a run in the bottom of the inning but the Lady Vikings got 2 runs to lead 15-1.

Simpson singled with one out and Ridenour singled with 2 outs. Ellison then delivered a 2-run single.

Thompson picked up the win as she went 5 innings allowing only 2 hits. She struck out 5, walked one and the only run was unearned.

Kenzi Ferneau was 1-2 with a double and Morgan Whitley 1-2 for Western (2-16, 1-10).

Symmes Valley will now play Manchester at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the district semifinals at the University of Rio Grande.

Sym. Valley 009 42 = 15 15 3

Western 000 10 = 1 2 3

Kylie Thompson and Jocelyn Carpenter. Lauren Ware and Bailey Elliott. W-Thompson (IP-5.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-5, BB-1). L-Ware (IP-5.0, H-15, R-15, ER-11, K-1, BB-3). Hitting-SV: Jordie Ellison 3-4, Emma Ridenour 2-3 2-RBI, Desiree Simpson 2-3 2-RBI, Kayley Maynard 2-2 3B HR 2-RBI, Hailee Beckett 1-2, Kylie Jenkins 1-2, Hannah Wiseman 1-2 2-RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-4, Lauren Wells 1-3, Kylie Thompson 1-4 3B RBI; WHS: Morgan Whitley 1-2, Kenzi Ferneau 1-2 2B.