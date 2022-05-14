New Ohio superintendent of public instruction chosen

COLUMBUS — Steve Dackin, the former vice president of the Ohio Board of Education, was chosen on Tuesday by the board to lead that body as the new superintendent of public education in the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine praised the selection of Dackin, a former, teacher, administrator and superintendent, for the position.

“I congratulate Steve Dackin on his selection as superintendent of public instruction by the State Board of Education,” DeWine said in a statement. “His experience, both as a member of the Board and in public education, will help him be an effective voice for Ohio’s students and their parents as he leads the Department of Education.”

Dackin received the votes of 14 of the 19 members of the board for the job.

The Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative nonprofit education policy think tank, also expressed their satisfaction with the selection of Dackin.

“After two and a half years of pandemic-affected learning, Ohio students and educators face many challenges,” Chad. L. Aldis, vice president for Ohio policy for the group, said in a statement. It’s heartening that the State Board of Education moved deliberately to fulfill the state superintendent role with a proven leader who has throughout his career emphasized high expectations for all students and recognized the importance of empowering parents with high quality education options. We look forward to working with the State Board and Superintendent Dackin on policies that will improve educational outcomes and help every child to reach his or her potential.”

Dackin was one of three finalists in the running for the position.