Records fall as Redmen, Lady Hornets win OVC track titles

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Not a lot changed as far as team champions, but some of the event records did.

Email newsletter signup

The Rock Hill Redmen won the Ohio Valley Conference track championship for the third time in the past four meets and the Coal Grove Lady Hornets won a third straight title on Saturday.

Rock Hill won its first title in 41 years in 2018 and then again in 2019. The COVID-19 wiped out the meet in 2020 and Coal Grove’s boys claimed the title last year.

The Lady Hornets won their first OVC meet in 2019 and won it again in 2021 and this season.

But on the individual front, a total of four different records tumbled.

The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ quartet of Ethan White, Larondo Carter, Chianti Martin and Trevor Carter ran a 1:31.66 time to set a new conference record in the 4×200 meter relay.

The old record of 1:31.86 was set by Portsmouth in 2015.

Gallipolis’ Daunevyn Woodson ran a 10.799 time in the 100-meter dash to set a new OVC record.

Four different runners shared the 100-meter record at 10.8 seconds that included Coal Grove’s Oakie Haynes in 2010, Fairland’s Antwuane Brown in 2003, Chesapeake’s Robbie Isaacs in 1999 and South Point’s T.T. Johnson in 1990.

Woodson also won the long jump and the 200 meters. Rock Hill’s Tyson Lewis was right on Woodson’s heels in both the 100- and 200-meter races to finish runner-up.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets 4×400 relay team set a school record earlier this season in the 4×400 relay but took it a step further by setting an OVC record in the same event.

Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey, Laura Hamm and Kylee Thomas were clocked at 4:05.71 to shatter the old mark of 4:19.7 set by Chesapeake in 2003.

Gallipolis pole vaulter Callie Wilson broke her own OVC record as she cleared 12 feet. She had set a new record last year at 10-7.

Other field event winners in the boys’ meet were Coal Grove’s Perry Kingrey in the discus at 146-9, teammate Dustin Lunsford in the shot put at 46-2.25, and Portsmouth’s Dariyonne Bryant in the high jump at 6-foot.

Besides being a member on the record-setting 4×200 relay team, Ironton’s Ethan White won the 400 meters at 52.14 seconds, just ahead of Rock Hill’s Brayden Adams at 52.8 seconds.

Portsmouth’s Charlie Putnam won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races. Coal Grove’s Chase Hall won both the 110-meter hurdles (15.5 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (42.35).

Rock Hill won the 4×400 relay with Cameron Stevens, Hunter Blagg, Dylan Griffith and Adams running a 3:47.24 time.

Coal Grove’s quartet of Steve Easterling, Damien Price, Jeffrey Sparks and Elijah Dillon ran an 8:4424 to win the 4×800 relay.

Gallipolis took the 4×100 with Mason Skidmore, Braydn Simmons, Hunter Shamblin and Woodson clocked at 43.83 seconds.

Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ senior Emma Hall was a double winner as she took first place in the shot put (35-11.75) and the discus (112-10).

Chesapeake’s Emily Duncan was a double champion as well by winning the long jump at 15-5 and clearing 4-11 in the high jump.

Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Kylee Thomas took gold in three events as she won first in the 200-meter dash (26.87 seconds), the 100-meter hurdles (16.15) and the 300-meter hurdles (48.49).

South Point Lady Pointers Elaysia Wilburn won the 100-meter dash.

Lady Hornets’ Elli Holmes crossed the finish line first in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Teammate Laura Hamm was first in the 800 meters (2:27.27) and Kylie Montgomery was first in the 400 meters (1:00.46).

The Lady Hornets won all four relay events.

Kelsey Farley, Olivia Kingrey, Maddie McDaniel and Montgomery were first in the 4×100, McDaniel, Kingrey, Hamm and Montgomery the 4×200, Montgomery, Kingrey, Hamm and Thomas in the 4×400, and in the 4×800 it was Holmes, Abby Hicks, Allana Pemberton and Hamm.

Ohio Valley Conference

2022 Track & Field Meet

Boys Team Scores

1, Rock Hill 135.5; 2, Portsmouth 115; 3, Coal Grove 1145; 4, Gallipolis 80; 5, Fairland 76; 6, Ironton 48; 7, Chesapeake 47; 8, South Point 44.

Field Events

High Jump: 1, Dariyonne Bryant (Prt) 6-0; 2, Ryan Martin (Ch) 5-10; 3, Victor Day (RH) 5-10, 4, Blake Skidmore (GA) 5-8; 5, Devon Bellomy (Fa) 5-8; 6, (tie) Braydon Malone (RH) 5-6, Chase Hall (CG) 5-6

Pole Vault: 1, Hunter Blagg (RH) 11-6; 2, Matt Sly (Ir) 11-0; 3, Landon Roberts (CG) 10-6; 4, Sam Rusk (RH) 10-6; 5, Trevyvin Craft (Prt) 9-6; 6, Damien Price (CG) 9-6; 7, Drew Plantz (Ch) 9-0; 8, Gabe Russell (GA) 9-0.

Long Jump: 1, Daunevyn Woodson (GA) 21-8; 2, Izaak Cox (RH) 21-7; 3. Mason Kazee (SP) 18-10.5; 4, Steven Simpson (CG) 18-9.75; 5, Ryan Martin (Ch) 18-5; 6, Victory Day (RH) 18-4; 7, Wade Hankins (CG) 18-3.75; 8, T.J. DeBoard (Prt) 18-2.5.

Shot Put: 1, Dustin Lunsford (CG) 46-2.25; 2, Lane Smith (RH) 45-2; 3, Maurice Long (SP) 43-6.5; 4, Nick McKnight (Fa) 43-6.25; 5, Leo Poxes (Prt) 40-4; 6, Eli Basel (CG) 39-9.75; 7, Alberto Poxes (Prt) 38-3; 8, Hunter Moore (Ian) 36-7.5.

Discus: 1, Perry Kingrey (CG) 146-9; 2, Michael Lucas (Fa) 131-0; 3, Lane Smith (RH) 128-6; 4, Derrick Taylor (SP) 123-11; 5, Jacob Skeens (Ch) 121-11; 6, Dustin Lunsford (CG) 120-8; 7, Will Callicoat (Fa) 112-2; 8, Alberto Poxes (Prt) 111-9.

Running Events

100M: 1, Daunevyn Woodson (GA) 10.79#; 2, Tyson Lewis (RH) 10.93; 3, Dante Hamrick (Prt) 11.29; 4, Hunter Shamblin (Ga) 11.37; 5, Kane LeBlanc (SP) 11.42; 6, Dariyonne Bryant (Prt) 11.57; 7, Devon Bellomy (Fa) 11.62; 8, Joey Bloebaum (SP) 11.67.

200M: 1, Daunevyn Woodson (GA) 22.24; 2, Tyson Lewis (RH) 22.84; 3. Nolan Heilman (Prt) 23.37; 4, Hunter Shamblin (Ga) 23.58; 5, Kane LeBlanc (SP) 23.64; 7, Izaak Cox (H) 24.11; 8, Jace Casella (Fa) 24.24.

400M: 1, Ethan White (Ir) 52.14; 2, Brayden Adams (RH) 52.8; Jace Casella (Fa) 54.27; 4, Donovan Carr (Prt) 54.89; 5, Tyson Craft (Prt) 55.09; 6, Elijah Wilburn (SP) 55.74; 7, Hunter Blagg (RH) 56.85; 8, Lucas Shepard (Ch) 57.78.

800M: 1, Charlie Putnam (Prt) 2:03.95; 2, Elijah Dillon (CG) 2:03.98; 3, Sam Simpson (CG) 2:04.65; Connor Blagg (RH) 2:10.33; 5, Trevyvin Craft (Prt) 2:11.78; 6, Bryce Markins (Ir) 2:12.9; 7, Brody Buchanan (Fa) 2:19.18; 8, Isaiah McNicol (Fa) 2:22.0.

1600M: 1, Charlie Putnam (Prt) 4:49.38; 2, Elijah Dillon (CG) 4:54.10; 3, Bryce Markins (Ir) 4:54.89; 4, Connor Markins (RH) 5:03.18; 5, Sam Simpson (RH) 5:04.02; 6, Logan Nicholas (GA) 5:07.77; 7, Owen Baker (Fa) 5:09.99; 8, Jayden Ferrell (SP) 5:15.65.

3200M: 1, Charlie Putnam (Prt) 10:49.22; 2, Owen Baker (Fa) 11:12.20; 3, Connor Blagg (RH) 11:21.61; 4, Logan Nicholas (GA) 11:53.85; 5, Walker Pannell (Fa) 12:07.89; 6, Jeffrey Sparks (CG) 12:22.47; 7, Isaac Phillips (RH) 12:37.05; 8, Xander Young (Prt) 13:45.89.

110M Hurdles: 1, Chase Hall (CG) 15.50; 2, Jose Buxo (Ch) 16.81; 3, Cameron Burgess (Ch) 16.92; 4, Wilton Long (GA) 17.65; 5, Gavin Gipson (CG) 18.42; 6, Jeremiah Fizer (Fa) 18.79; 7, Myshawn Williams (Prt) 19:56; 8, Bryson Lewis (RH) 19.78.

300M Hurdles: 1, Chase Hall (CG) 42.35; 2, Jeremiah Fizer (Fa) 44.11; 3, Wilton Long (GA) 44.20; 4, Devon Bellomy (Fa) 44.29; 5, Myshawn Williams (Prt) 45.65; 6, Gavin Gipson (CG) 45.65; 7, Jose Buxo (Ch) 46.12; 8, Cameron Burgess (Ch) 46.41.

Relays

4×100: 1, Gallipolis (Mason Skidmore, Braydn Simmons, Hunter Shamblin, Daunevyn Woodson) 43.83; 2, Portsmouth (Reade Pendleton, Beau Hammond, Dariyonne Bryant, Dante Hamrick) 44.34; 3, Rock Hill (Tyson Lewis, Braydon Malone, Ethan Sattel, Izaak Cox) 44.49; 4, Ironton (Peyton Wilson, Larondo Carter, Chianti Martin, Trevor Carter) 45.26; 5, South Point (Mason Kazee, Deshawn Garred, Kane LeBlanc, Joey Bloebaum) 46.19; 6, Coal Grove (Steven Simpson, Clay Ferguson, Gavin Gipson, Wade Hankins) 46.98; 7, Fairland (Lucas Bompus, Will Callicoat, Zion Martin, Jeremiah Fizer) 47.40; 8, Chesapeake (Ryan Martin, Cameron Burgess, Jacob Harris, Marcus Burnside) 48.54.

4×200: 1, Ironton (Ethan White, Laredo Carter, Chianti Martin, Trevor Carter) 1:31.66#; 2, Portsmouth (Nolan Heiland, Beau Hammond, Dariyonne Bryant, Devon Lattimore) 1:32.28; 3, Rock Hill (Hunter Blagg, Brayden Adams, Ethan Cattle, Isaac Cox) 1:35.32; 4, South Point (Mason Kazee, Deshawn Garred, Kane LeBlanc, Joey Bloebaum) 1:37.07; 5, Fairland (Isaiah McNicol, Jace Casella, Devon Bellomy, Lucas Bompus) 1:37.18; 6, Coal Grove (Wade Hankins, Clay Ferguson, Steven Simpson, Derrick Lucas) 1:40.78; 7, Chesapeake (Jacob Harris, Nathan Mills, Cameron Burgess, Lucas Shepard) 1:44.98.

4×400: 1, Rock Hill (Cameron Stevens, Hunter Blagg, Dylan Griffith, Brayden Adams) 3:47.24; 2, Coal Grove (Steve Easterling, Gavin Gipson, Wade Hankins, Damien Price) 3:50.17; 3, Portsmouth (Myshawn Williams, Jayden Duncan, Tyson Craft, Trevyvin Craft) 3:53.60; 4, Chesapeake (Mason Giles, Lucas Shepard, Jose Buxo, Carl Handley) 3:57.71; 5, Fairland (Isaiah McNicol, Jace Casella, Jonathon Nida, Will Callicoat) 3:59.55; 6, Gallipolis (Mason Skidmore, Reid Shafer, Hudson Shamblin, Nate Yongue) 4:00.99; 7, South Point (Mason Kazee, Jayden Ferrell, Kamren Wilkerson, Elijah Wilburn) 4:04.18; Ironton (Phillip Bowman, Ethaniel Hellyer, Anthony Bell, Wyatt Baumgardner) 4:24.66.

4×800: 1, Coal Grove (Steve Easterling, Damien Price, Jeffrey Sparks, Elijah Dillon) 8:44.24; 2, Rock Hill (Sam Simpson, Cameron Stevens, Isaac Phillips, Connor Blagg) 8:47.77; 3, Portsmouth (Tyson Craft, Xander Young, Charlie Putnam, Trevyvin Craft) 9:20.69; 4, Fairland (Alex Jarrell, Owen Baker, Brody Buchanan, Walker Pannell) 9:32.73; 5, Ironton (Wyatt Baumgardner, Ethaniel Hellyer, Anthony Bell, Phillip Bowman) 10:21.29; 6, Chesapeake (Drew Plantz, Topher Ball, Logan Diamond, Cameron Lambert) 10:41.43; 7, Gallipolis (Gabe Russell, Reid Shaffer, Rhys Davis, Connor Davis) 10:56.53.

#-indicates new meet record

—————

Girls Team Scores

Field Events

High Jump: 1, Emily Duncan (Ch) 4-11; 2, Chasity Cecil (Ir) 4-10; 3, Chloe Mayo (F) 4-8; 4, Brynna Kellogg (RH) 4-6; 5, Bindi Staley (SP) 6; 6, Tomi Hinkl (Fa) 4-4; 7, (tie) Kayleigh Rowe (CG), Amelia Laney (CG) 4-2.

1, Coal Grove 161; 2, Fairland 93.5; 3, Chesapeake 84.5; 4, South Point 80; 5, Gallipolis 78; 6, Ironton 70; 7, Rock Hill 68; 8, Portsmouth 28.

Pole Vault: 1, Callie Wilson (GA) 12-0#; 2, Bindi Staley (SP) 8-0; 3, (tie) Kandace Pauley (Ch), Matti Hapney (CG) 7-6; 5, (tie) Tyera Pemberton (CG), Katie Stitt (Fa) 7-0; 7, Emerson White (Ir) 6-6; 8, Annabelle Darby (RH) 6-6.

Long Jump: 1, Emily Duncan (Ch) 15-5; 2, Cigi Pancake (RH) 15-0; 3, Lexi Steele (Fa) 14-11.5; 4, Emily Cheatham (Pre) 13-10.5; 5, Kensi Guillen Manzanares (Prt) 13-10; 6, Hadyn Bailey (RH) 13-8; 7, Lauren Pater (Ch) 13-7.5; 8, Makayla Bryant (GA) 12-8.75.

Shot Put: 1, Emma Hall (Ir) 35-11.75; 2, Chanee Cremeens (GA) 35-1; 3, Jermya Powell (Prt) 32-7; 4, Rylee Harmon (CG) 31-10; 5, Madison Cremeans (RH) 30-8; 6, Keagan Henderson (Ir) 30-1; 7, Hannah Taylor (Fa) 29-11; 8, Kenadee Keaton (CG) 28-11.

Discus: 1, Emma Hall (Ir) 112-10; 2, Chanee Cremeens (GA) 108-5; 3, Bailee Wilson (Ch) 107-6; 4, Mackenzie Luhrsen (SP) 96-3; 5, Rylee Harmon (CG) 95-4; 6, Kayden Lattimore (Prt) 93-1; 7, Avery Byers (Fa) 89-7; 8, Kenadee Keaton (CG) 89-3.

Running Events

100M: 1, Elaysia Wilburn (SP) 12.75; 2, Maddie McDaniel (CG) 12.86; 3, Keira Adams (Ir) 13.39; 4, Callie Wilson (GA) 13.63; 5, Hadyn Bailey (RH) 13.73; 6, Emily Duncan (Ch) 13.81; 7, Emerson White (Ir) 14.26; 8, Lauren Pater (Ch) 14.41.

200M: 1, Kylee Thomas (CG) 26.87; 2, Camille Hall (SP) 27.01; 3, Keira Adams (Ir) 27.69; 4, Emily Duncan (Ch) 29.16; 5, Brynna Kellogg (RH) 29.2; 6, Kaydence Dickerson (SP) 29.21; 7, Makayla Bryant (GA) 29.28; 8, Amelia Butler (Fa) 30.43.

400M: 1, Kylie Montgomery (CG) 1:00.46; 2, Camille Hall (SP) 1:02.48; 3, Tomi Hinkle (Fa) 1:02.91; 4, Katie Stitt (Fa) 1:04.68; 5, Arianna Thomas (Prt) 1:07.84; 6, Emma Layne (SP) 1:08.53; 7, Brittyn Snedaker (GA) 1:09.70; 8, Kate Ball (Ch) 1:09.71.

800M: 1, Laura Hamm (CG) 2:27.27; 2, Reece Barnitz (Fa) 2:38.05; 3, Anna Davis (Ir) 2:39.64; 4, Allana Pemberton (CG) 2:47.40; 5, Courtney Corvin (GA) 2:52.87; 6, Kenndy Smith (GA) 2:54.56; 7, Kendall Johnroe (SP) 2:57.74; 8, J’lynn Risner (RH) 3:00.22.

1600M: 1, Elli Holmes (CG) 5:48.44; 2, Reece Barnitz (Fa) 5;55.82; 3, Kylie Gilmore (RH) 6:09.75; 4, Anna Davis (Ir) 6:16.21; 5, Myles Hall (Ch) 6:29.28; 7, Izzy Dudley (Fa) 7:43.79; 8, Kelsie Waller (RH) 8:0015.

3200M: 1, Elli Holmes (CG) 13:27.74; 2, Reece Barnitz (Fa) 13:39.99; 3, Madison Clagg (GA) 14:04.20; 4, Krystal Davison (GA) 14:45.95; 5, Kylie Gilmore (RH) 15:09.01; 6, Abbey Hicks (CG) 15:47.31; 7, Gracie Rogers (Fa) 16:07.95; 8, Ashlie Howard (RH) 16:28.52.

100M Hurdles: 1, Kylee Thomas (CG) 16.15; 2, Lexi Steele (Fa) 17.43; 3, Robin Isaacs (Ch) 18.23; 4, Allison Rogers (RH) 18.40; 5, Erin Hicks (Ch) 18.48; 6, Kiarah Cox (Ir) 20.60; 7, Annabelle Darby (RH) 21.52; 8, Tamara Bridges (CG) 22.10.

300M Hurdles: 1, Kylee Thomas (CG) 48.49; 2, Maddie McDaniel (CG) 49.9; 3, Erin Hicks (Ch) 50.66; 4, Lexi Steele (Fa) 53.25; 5, Robin Isaacs (Ch) 59.06; 6, Ellen Heaberlin (RH) 1:01.95; 7, Carlee Saunders (GA) 1:01.97; 8, Bindi Staley (SP) 1:02.88.

Relays

4×100: Coal Grove (Kelsey Farley, Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey, Maddie McDaniel) 52.14#; 2, South Point (Kaydence Dickerson, Bindi Staley, Emma Layne, Elaysia Wilburn) 53.28; 3, Gallipolis (Callie Wilson, Gabby McConnell, Aliva Lear, Makayla Bryant) 53.42; 4, Ironton (Evan Williams, Emerson White, Keira Adams, Chasity Cecil) 54.59; 5, Rock Hill (Lainey Parker, Hadyn Bailey, Cigi Pancake, Brynna Kellogg) 55.35; 6, Chesapeake (Kandace Pauley, Lauren Pater, Violet Gilcher, Robin Isaacs) 56.88; 7, Fairland (Addi Waddell, Jaeriah Johnson, Amelia Butler, Chloe Mayo) 58.06; 8, Portsmouth (Annabelle Burke, Piper Cunningham, Nasia Arnett, Jermya Powell) 1:00.3.

4×200: Coal Grove (Maddie McDaniel, Olivia Kingrey, Laura Hamm, Kylie Montgomery) 1:50.29; 2, South Point (Elaysia Wilburn, Kaydnce Dickerson, Emma Layne, Camille Hall) 1:51.66; 3, Rock Hill (Emma Scott, Hadyn Bailey, Cigi Pancake, Brynna Kellogg) 1:58.93; 4, Fairland (Tomi Hinkle, Kamryn Barnitz, Amelia Butler, Jameriah Johnson) 1:59.96; 5, Gallipolis (Asia Griffin, Gabby McConnell, Natalie Zierenberg, Aliva Lear) 2:02.32; 6, Chesapeake (Lauren Pater, Abigail Pennington, Violet Gilcher, Kate Ball) 2:05.64; 7, Portsmouth (Annabelle Burke, Lexie Potts, Jermya Powell, Kensi Guillen Manzanares) 2:10.67; 8, Ironton (Shae Myers, Isabel Morgan, Jada Boggs, Kiarah Cox) 2:15.65.

4×400: 1, Coal Grove (Kyle Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey, Laura Hamm, Kylee Thomas) 4:05.71#; 2, South Point (Emma Layne, Elaysia Wilburn, Karmen Bruton, Camille Hall) 4:22.39; 3, Fairland (Katie Stitt, Tomi Hinkle, KamryN Barnitz, Lexi Steele) 4:44.49; 4, Chesapeake (Allison Plantz, Kate Ball, Robin Isaacs, Erin Hicks) 4:48.53; 5, Gallipolis (Brittyn Snedaker, Jayln Short, Kennedy Smith, Courtney Corvin) 4:52.68; 6, Rock Hill (J’lynn Risner, Autumn Blankenship, Emma Scott, Cigi Pancake) 5:06.56; 7, Ironton (Alba Gonzalez, Evan Williams, Anna Davis, Laney Morgan) 5:17.27; 8, Portsmouth (Lexie Potts, Alyvia Waughtel, Piper Cunningham, Anna Lott) 5:19.41.

4×800: 1, Coal Grove (Elli Holmes, Abbey Hicks, Allana Pemberton, Laura Hamm) 10:51.84; 2, Gallipolis (Brittyn Snedaker, Madison Clagg, Kennedy Smith, Courtney Corvin) 11:27.27; 3, Chesapeake (Kate Ball, Riley Isaacs, Allison Plantz, Mylee Hall) 11:40.42; 4, Fairland (Reece Barnitz, Brinkley Spears, Kamryn Barnitz, Gracie Rogers) 11:45.35; 5, South Point (Kendall Johnroe, Jasmyn Jones, Keona Hopkins, Karmen Bruton) 12:18.78; 6, Rock Hill (Ashlie Howard, Emmi Stevens, J’Lynn Risner, Josi Saleh) 12:23.81; 7, Portsmouth (Alyvia Waughtel, Lexie Potts, Anna Lott, Nasia Arnett) 1:34.67; 8, Ironton (Anna Davis, Laney Morgan, Alba Gonzalez, Hannah Shavers) 13:59.05.

#-indicates new meet record