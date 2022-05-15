Area High School Baseball & Softball Standings
Published 7:30 pm Sunday, May 15, 2022
High School Standings
BASEBALL
Ohio Valley Conference
Team OVC ALL
W L W L
Fairland 12 2 15 5
Gallipolis 11 3 15 8
Ironton 9 5 10 12
Portsmouth 9 5 17 6
Rock Hill 8 6 13 8
Chesapeake 3 11 4 11
Coal Grove 2 12 5 18
South Point 2 12 3 17
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Sym. Valley 13 1 16 3
St. Joseph 12 2 20 3
Notre Dame 10 4 12 10
Ports. Clay 9 5 10 13
Green 5 9 6 19
Western 2 11 3 14
New Boston 2 11 2 12
Sciotoville E. 1 11 1 21
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Wheelersburg 15 1 16 8
Lucas. Valley 14 2 18 3
Minford 12 4 14 8
Waverly 8 8 14 10
S. Webster 7 9 12 12
Oak Hill 6 10 12 11
Northwest 5 11 9 12
Ports. West 4 12 8 13
Eastern 1 15 3 20
SOFTBALL
Ohio Valley Conference
Team OVC ALL
W L W L
Ironton 10 4 15 7
Rock Hill 10 4 13 8
Portsmouth 10 4 20 6
Gallipolis 9 5 13 8
Fairland 8 6 15 11
Coal Grove 7 7 10 13
Chesapeake 1 13 3 15
South Point 1 13 4 18
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Notre Dame 12 0 16 1
Ports. Clay 9 2 14 7
Sym. Valley 8 4 12 7
Green 6 6 7 10
New Boston 4 8 6 15
Western 1 10 2 16
Sciotoville E. 1 11 1 16
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Team SOC ALL
W L W L
Wheelersburg 16 0 21 1
Port. West 14 2 23 2
So. Webster 10 6 15 9
Northwest 8 7 12 12
Lucas. Valley 8 8 10 12
Waverly 7 9 10 12
Eastern 4 11 7 15
Minford 2 14 2 17
Oak Hill 2 14 4 16
•-Some Games Not Reported