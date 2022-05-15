Area High School Baseball & Softball Standings

Published 7:30 pm Sunday, May 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

High School Standings

BASEBALL

Ohio Valley Conference

Team OVC ALL

W L W L

Fairland 12 2 15 5

Gallipolis 11 3 15 8

Ironton 9 5 10 12

Portsmouth 9 5 17 6

Rock Hill 8 6 13 8

Chesapeake 3 11 4 11

Coal Grove 2 12 5 18

South Point 2 12 3 17

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Sym. Valley 13 1 16 3

St. Joseph 12 2 20 3

Notre Dame 10 4 12 10

Ports. Clay 9 5 10 13

Green 5 9 6 19

Western 2 11 3 14

New Boston 2 11 2 12

Sciotoville E. 1 11 1 21

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Wheelersburg 15 1 16 8

Lucas. Valley 14 2 18 3

Minford 12 4 14 8

Waverly 8 8 14 10

S. Webster 7 9 12 12

Oak Hill 6 10 12 11

Northwest 5 11 9 12

Ports. West 4 12 8 13

Eastern 1 15 3 20

High School Standings

SOFTBALL

Ohio Valley Conference

Team OVC ALL

W L W L

Ironton 10 4 15 7

Rock Hill 10 4 13 8

Portsmouth 10 4 20 6

Gallipolis 9 5 13 8

Fairland 8 6 15 11

Coal Grove 7 7 10 13

Chesapeake 1 13 3 15

South Point 1 13 4 18

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Notre Dame 12 0 16 1

Ports. Clay 9 2 14 7

Sym. Valley 8 4 12 7

Green 6 6 7 10

New Boston 4 8 6 15

Western 1 10 2 16

Sciotoville E. 1 11 1 16

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Team SOC ALL

W L W L

Wheelersburg 16 0 21 1

Port. West 14 2 23 2

So. Webster 10 6 15 9

Northwest 8 7 12 12

Lucas. Valley 8 8 10 12

Waverly 7 9 10 12

Eastern 4 11 7 15

Minford 2 14 2 17

Oak Hill 2 14 4 16

•-Some Games Not Reported

