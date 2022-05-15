FOOD: Chicken Apple Enchiladas, Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Apple Enchiladas

• 1/2 sweet onion, diced

• 1 jalapeno, diced

• 1 Envy or Jazz apple, diced

• 2 cups cooked shredded chicken

• 8 flour tortillas

• 6 ounces shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided

• 1 can red enchilada sauce

• Cilantro (optional)

Heat oven to 350˚F. In skillet, cook onions until translucent. Add jalapeno and apple; saute 2-3 minutes.

Add cooked chicken and mix well. Remove from heat.

Lay out tortillas and sprinkle cheese on each. Add chicken mixture and roll. Place in baking dish and cover with enchilada sauce.

Bake 20 minutes, or until heated throughout.

Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project’s Mission for Nutrition.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts,

visible fat discarded, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 2 cups frozen whole-kernel corn, thawed

• 2 cups fat-free, no-salt-added chicken broth

• 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) no-salt-added,

diced tomatoes, undrained

• 1/4 cup finely chopped onion

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 1 teaspoon ancho powder

• 2 medium garlic cloves, minced

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 corn tortillas (6 inches each), cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips

• 1 corn tortilla (6 inches), torn into pieces

• 2-4 tablespoons snipped fresh cilantro

• 1/4 cup finely chopped avocado

• 1/4 medium red bell pepper, cut into matchstick-size strips

In slow cooker, stir chicken, corn, broth, tomatoes, onion, sugar, ancho powder, garlic and salt. Cook, covered, on low, 6-8 hours, or on high, 3-4 hours.

Preheat oven to 350˚F.

On baking sheet, arrange tortilla strips in single layer. Bake 8-10 minutes, or until crisp. Transfer baking sheet to cooling rack. Let strips stand 15 minutes, or until cool. Transfer to airtight container and set aside.

When soup is ready, transfer 1 cup to food processor or blender. Stir in tortilla pieces. Let mixture stand 1 minute. Process until smooth. Stir mixture into soup. Stir in cilantro.

Ladle soup into bowls. Sprinkle with avocado, bell pepper and reserved tortilla strips.

This recipe is reprinted with permission from “Healthy Slow Cooker Cookbook, 2nd Edition.” Copyright 2018 by the American Heart Association. Published by Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.