ARTS AND CULTURE: Summer Solstice festival set for June 18

A new festival will make its debut on the Ironton riverfront in June.

The Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival is to take on Saturday, June 18, according to Amanda Cleary, of nonprofit Third and Center, the group organizing the festival, said.

Cleary said the event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with yoga by Viviane Khounlavong, of Ironton, followed by a talent show.

“There will be portions for both youth and adults and cash prizes,” Cleary said of the show.

The festival will feature three musical acts — Person2Person, a jazz trio, Corduroy Brown, of Huntington, and the John Inghram Band, of Charleston, West Virginia.

Cleary said there will also be a live mural installation during the event, with community interaction.

“A section will be like paint by numbers and people can take part,” she said.

Also planned are an art walk, arts and artisan market and a sidewalk chalk contest, as well as food vendors.

Cleary said the event is taking place because of a “generous grant from the Ohio Arts Council” and that Third and Center is putting on the festival, along with the City of Ironton and Elevate Insurance.

Cleary said the application for the talent show and for art vendors can be found on the group’s website at www.thirdandcenter.com, and anyone who would like to donate or volunteer for the event can find information there.

She said more details of the event will be announced as it draws closer.

There is no cost of admission for the festival.

“It’s free and family friendly,“ Cleary said.

Summer Solstice is one of two festivals set for the riverfront this year. The Ohio River Revival is set for Sept. 10.

Third and Center will also be working to redo the crosswalks at Third and Center streets in Ironton today. Youth are invited to come by and add their handprints to the project from 1-3 p.m. Gloves and paint will be provided.

Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival schedule

Saturday, June 18 | Ironton riverfront

• 10:30-11:30 – Yoga

• Noon – Talent show

• 3-3:30 p.m. – Adult award

• 4-5:30 p.m.- Person2Person Jazz Ensemble

• 5:45-6:45 p.m. – Corduroy Brown

• 7-8:30 p.m. – The John Inghram Band