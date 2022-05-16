Connie Sisler

Connie Sue Sisler, 55, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 1004 Lorain Street, Ironton.

Visitation will be noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.