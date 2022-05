Elmer Bowling

Elmer Ray Bowling, 89, of South Point, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Bowling.

Email newsletter signup

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.