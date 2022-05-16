Free food for seniors at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank

LOGAN — Are you, or do you know, a senior who could benefit from a monthly food box? The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), is currently accepting applications for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) provides food boxes once a month to nutritionally at-risk, income-eligible participants, 60 years of age or older in Athens, Hocking, Gallia, Lawrence, Jackson, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington Counties. Each CSFP food box contains a variety of USDA donated commodities that may include cereal, grits, powdered milk, pasta, evaporated milk, cheese, rice, canned meat, peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, fruit juice, dry beans and oats. Enrolled participants will pick up their box at a preassigned location in their county.

All applicants must provide copies of the following items. Acceptable examples of each are provided.

PROOF OF AGE – Must be 60 or older, even if totally or partially disabled. Examples include a copy of one of the following:

• Driver’s License

• State ID Card

• Birth Certificate

• Other legal document that lists your date of birth

PROOF OF ADDRESS – Must be a resident of Ohio and live in a participating county. Examples include a copy of any of the following that lists your current address:

• Driver’s License

• State ID Card

• Recent Utility Bill (electric, cable, water, etc.)

• Other legal document that lists your CURRENT address.

For more information or to apply, visit hapcap.org/seo-foodbank/senior-feeding/csfp-program or call 740-735-6813. For information on all other HAPCAP programs, please contact Valerie Keeney at valerie.keeney@hapcap.org or 740-767-4500.