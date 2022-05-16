Magan Kelly

Magan Lynn (McKnight) Kelly, 40, of Ironton, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Anthony Keaton officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Kelly family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.