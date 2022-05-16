ODOT announces weekly road construction

CHILLICOTHE — The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW* State Route 7 Slide Repair – Work is set to begin for a slide repair project on State Route 7 between County Road 9 (Old Route 7) and Shoal Creek Road starting May 16. State Route 7 will be closed for 5 days. Traffic will be detoured via U.S. 35 to the Silver Memorial Bridge in Point Pleasant to WV Route 2, to the 31st Street bridge in Huntington back to State Route 7.

NEW* State Route 7 Slide Repair – Work is set to begin on May 15, for a slide repair project along State Route 7 between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road. State Route 7 Northbound will be reduced to one lane throughout construction. State Route 7 Southbound will be unaffected.

NEW* State Route 217 Slide Repair – State Route 217 will be closed for five days starting May 16 for a slide repair project at two locations between Dog Fork Road and Lawrence Townhouse Ice Road. During the project, traffic will be detoured via State Route 141 to State Route 378.

State Route 775 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a project to resurface State Route 775 between State Route 217 and Arabia Greasy Ridge Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., and traffic will be maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed.

State Route 7 Landslide Repair – Work has begun on a slide repair project between Tallow Ridge Road and Big Branch Road as of April 4. Traffic on State Route 7 Northbound will be maintained in one lane throughout construction. Traffic on State Route 7 southbound will be unaffected.

U.S. 52 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the Solida Road interchange and Delta Lane. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction. The project will also perform bridge maintenance and repairs along this section of U.S. 52.

State Route 7 / State Route 527 Lighting upgrade – Work has begun on a project to upgrade lighting near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 527. Most work will be completed with minimal traffic impacts including shoulder closures, however some temporary lane closures may be necessary.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.