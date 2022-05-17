Barry Hamm

U.S. Army Sergeant Major Barry Marcellus Hamm (Retired), 71, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine.

At his request, there will be no services.

Burial will be at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, engage a child in a conversation about their world, build up someone with encouraging words or go out in nature and thank God for being part of his creation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be made at ehallfuneralhome.com.