Edward Sweeney

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Obituaries

Edward Sweeney

Edward Ervin Sweeney, 66, of Ironton, died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Wilma Brown

Robert Kinney

Paul Bentley

Scott Williamson

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    At what gasoline price do you begin limiting your driving?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...