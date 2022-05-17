Edward Sweeney

Edward Ervin Sweeney, 66, of Ironton, died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.