George Huff

George “Tom” Thomas Huff, 79, of South Point, died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Minnie “Jackie” Huff.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Jeffrey Huff officiating. Military graveside will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Kentucky.

Visitation is 9–10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or the VA Administration.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com