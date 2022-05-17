IPD looking for missing Ironton man

The Ironton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man reported missing by his family.

They are looking for James Staley, 53, of Ironton.

“We don’t have a whole lot,” said Ironton Police Detective Captain Brian Pauley. “We aren’t 100 percent sure on where he was last seen. We’ve heard Ironton, we’ve heard Coal Grove, we’ve heard Huntington.”

He said his family hasn’t seen or heard from him since May 1 and they reported him missing on May 7.

“He doesn’t have a history of disappearing,” Pauley said. “We don’t really know the circumstances of why he is missing. We have followed up on some leads we had about him, but nothing has really panned out.”

That’s why the IPD is asking the public for help, hoping that someone has seen him or knows where he might be.

“We don’t really have a whole lot to go on,” Pauley said.

Anyone with information about James Staley can call the IPD Detective Bureau at 740-532-5606.