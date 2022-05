John Bradshaw Sr.

John Everett Bradshaw Sr., 78, of Crown City, died on Tuesday May 17, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Burial will be in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.