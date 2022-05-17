Merilyn Sleet

Merilyn Sue Sleet, 73, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at home.

Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Phil Stapleton and Chris Bolling officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.