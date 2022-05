Scott Williamson

Scott (Breeze) Williamson, 59, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Miller Memorial Gardens, with David Gentry officiating.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.