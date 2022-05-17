Vikings get high marks after beating PV for sectional title

By Jim Walker

AID — If Symmes Valley coach Chad Renfroe had to grade his team’s performance on Tuesday, he would probably have given them an A-plus.

In a strong all-around performance, the Vikings beat the Paint Valley Bearcats 7-1 to claim the Division 4 sectional championship.

“We played really well. We put a complete game together,” said Renfroe. “We scored a few runs and we left a few runs out there, but Paint Valley is a good ball club.”

Vikings’ sophomore Brayden Webb went the distance and limited the Bearcats to just 4 hits as he struck out 13, walked 3 and the lone run was earned.

“Webb did what he’s done all year. He goes out and competes every game,” said Renfroe.

Symmes Valley (18-3) will play South Webster at 4 p.m. in the district semifinals at Paints Stadium on Route 104 just past Unioto High School.

The Vikings had 10 hits with Levi Best and Webb each going 2-3 and Ethan Patterson 2-4.

Caden Brammer was 1-2, Luke Niece 1-3 and Levi Niece and Tanner McComas each went 1-4.

The Vikings jumped in front with 2 runs in the first inning as Best, Brammer, Webb and McComas all singled. Webb and McComas got RBIs.

The lead went to 4-0 in the second inning when Logan Justice drew the first of his 3 walks on the day, Best singled, Brammer sacrificed them into scoring position, Webb hit a sacrifice fly and Best scored on a wild pitch.

Paint Valley broke through with its run in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Dax Estep walked, Beau Blankenship doubled and Gavin Kingery hit a sacrifice fly.

But the Vikings answered with 2 more runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 6-1.

Patterson singled, Justice and Brammer walked to load the bases and Webb delivered a 2-run single to give him 3 runs batted in on the day.

The final run scored in the fifth when Luke Niece and Patterson singled and Justice and Best walked to force home Niece.

Paint Valley 000 100 0 = 1 4 2

Sym. Valley 220 210 x = 7 10 0

Caden Norman, Connor Free (3) and C Avery. Brayden Webb and Nick Strow. W-Webb (IP-7.0, H-4, R-1, ER-1, K-13, BB-3). L-Norman (IP-2.0, IP H-5, R-4, ER-4, K-2, BB-1). Free (IP-4.0, H-5, R-3, ER-3, K-4,B-4, HBP-1). Hitting-PV: C Avery 1-3, Dax Estep 1-2, Beau Blankenship 1-3 2B, Brenton Ewry 1-3; SV: Levi Best 2-3, Caden Brammer 1-2, Brayden Webb 2-3, Levi Niece 1-4, Tanner McComas 1-4, Luke Niece 1-3, Ethan Patterson 2-4.