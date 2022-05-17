Wilma Brown

Oct. 12, 1931–May 13, 2022

Wilma J. Brown, 90, of South Point, passed away at Emogene Dolin Hospice of Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday, May 13, 2022.

She was born in Lawrence County on Oct. 12, 1931, to the late Ernest and Bertha Arthur.

She retired from Wilson’s Sporting Goods of Ironton.

She attended 1FirstTabernacle Church and the Ironton City Mission.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Brown Sr.; and two brothers.

She is survived by five children; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Dale Arthur; and one sister-in-law, Margret Landrum.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home

Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery section 11, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.