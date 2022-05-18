Eric Anderson

Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Obituaries

Eric Anderson

Eric Lee Anderson, 33, of Pedro, died on Monday, May 9, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Ariel Nichole (Kelly) Anderson.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m.Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Warneke Cemetery in Decatur.

Visitation will be Sunday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Anderson family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Everett Riggs Jr.

Edward Sweeney

Wilma Brown

Robert Kinney

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    At what gasoline price do you begin limiting your driving?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...