Eric Anderson

Eric Lee Anderson, 33, of Pedro, died on Monday, May 9, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Ariel Nichole (Kelly) Anderson.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m.Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Warneke Cemetery in Decatur.

Visitation will be Sunday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Anderson family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.