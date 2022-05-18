Everett Riggs Jr.

Everett Douglas Riggs Jr., 66, of South Point, died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Kearns officiating. Burial will follow in Langdon Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.

To offer the Riggs family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.