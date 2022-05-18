OHSAA Baseball Tournament Scores

Wednesday’s Boys Baseball OHSAA Baseball Tournament Division I Region 2

Canal Winchester 2, Westerville Central 1

Grove City 10, Hilliard Bradley 0

Hilliard Davidson 7, Worthington Kilbourne 2

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 4, Thomas Worthington 1

Powell Olentangy Liberty 2, Marion Harding 0

Division II Region 5

Akr. Coventry 8, Chagrin Falls 0

Canfield 10, Poland Seminary 0

Mogadore Field 4, Cortland Lakeview 0

Niles McKinley 5, Geneva 3

Warren Howland at Chardon, ppd. To May 19.

Region 6

Akr. Hoban 10, Akr. Springfield 0

Bay Village Bay 12, Parma Padua 1

Beachwood 7, Wooster Triway 2

Norton 7, Oberlin Firelands 3

Division III Region 9

Akr. Manchester 6, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Apple Creek Waynedale 13, Brooklyn 0

Leavittsburg LaBrae at Middlefield Cardinal, ppd. To May 19.

New Middletown Spring. 9, Columbiana Crestview 5

Smithville 5, Creston Norwayne 4

Youngs. Mooney 10, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Youngs. Ursuline 8, Atwater Waterloo 4

Region 12

Cin. Hills Christian Acad. 25, Cin. North College Hill 1

Division IV Region 13

Louisville Aquinas 7, Wellsville 0

Region 15

Cardinton-Lincoln 10, Delaware Christian 2

Newark Cath. 11, Shekinah Christian 0

Region 16

Botkins at Pleasant Hill Newton, ppd. To May 19.

Cin. Christian 14, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 0

Fairfield Christian 4, Tree of Life 1

Fayetteville-Perry 11, Hamilton New Miami 0

Howard E. Knox 20, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0

Tuesday’s Boys Baseball OHSAA Baseball Tournament Division I Region 1

Amherst Steele 5, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 4

Aurora 9, Warren G. Harding 5

Brunswick 12, Akr. Firestone 2

Can. Glenoak 10, Massillon Perry 2

Chagrin Falls Kenston 2, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0

Copley 10, Cle. Rhodes 0

Cuyahoga Falls 2, Can. McKinley 0

Lyndhurst Brush 12, Painesville Harvey 2

Macedonia Nordonia 9, Alliance 4

Madison 8, Euclid 0

Mayfield 8, Solon 0

Mentor 10, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

N. Ridgeville 14, Cle. John Marshall 0

Westlake 10, Cle. Max Hayes 0

Willoughby S. 10, Eastlake N. 4

Youngs. Boardman 7, Hudson 1

Region 3

Grafton Midview 3, Berea-Midpark 2

Medina Highland 18, Parma Hts.Valley Forge 1

N. Olmsted 7, Cle. Hts. 4

Olmsted Falls 11, Parma 1

Parma Normandy 10, Maple Hts. 2

Strongsville 23, Cle. Hay 0

Region 4

Cin. Colerain 6, Goshen 3

Cin. LaSalle 10, Trenton Edgewood 3

Cin. Princeton 6, Cin. West Clermont 2

Cin. St. Xavier 11, Cin. Mt. Healthy 0

Cin. Sycamore 4, Wilmington 1

Cin. Turpin 21, Cin. Withrow 2

Fairfield 11, Cin. Winton Woods 1

Franklin 3, New Carlisle Tecumseh 1

Hamilton 5, Morrow Little Miami 2

Harrison 4, W. Chester Lakota W. 1

Loveland 8, Middletown 1

Milford 10, Cin. Western Hills 0

Mt. Orab Western Brown 1, Cin. NW 0

Piqua 4, Clayton Northmont 3

Sidney 1, Fairborn 0

Springfield 6, Beaver Creek 5

Division II Region 5

Cle. Glenville 2, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0

Cortland Lakeview 11, Ashtabula Edgewood 4

Geneva 8, Perry 4

Navarre Fairless 21, Cle. JFK 1

Niles McKinley 5, Hubbard 2

Warren Howland 12, Youngs. East 0

Region 7

Byesville Meadowbrook 5, Philo 4

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14, Belmont Union Local 4

Millersburg W. Holmes 4, Dresden Tri-Valley 0

New Concord John Glenn 9, McConnelsville Morgan 5

New Philadelphia 8, East Liverpool 3

St. Clairsville 3, Warsaw River View 0

Steubenville 1, Carrollton 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 4, Cambridge 2

Region 8

Bellefontaine 6, Spring. NW 0

Cin. Indian Hill 2, Monroe 1

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 8, Blanchester 5

Cols. Bexley 3, Cols. DeSales 0

Day. Oakwood 5, Day. Carroll 2

Germantown Valley View 15, Trotwood-Madison 0

Milton-Union 31, Day. Dunbar 1

Norwood 10, Cin. Hughes 0

Urbana 6, St. Paris Graham 4

Utica 8, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 6

Waynesville 2, Bethel-Tate 0

Division III Region 9

New Middletown Spring. 19, Youngs. Liberty 1

Rocky River Lutheran W. 6, E. Can. 0

Smithville 10, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Youngs. Mooney 18, Campbell Memorial 0

Region 10

Johnstown Northridge 10, London Madison-Plains 2

Region 11

Chillicothe Southeastern 5, Oak Hill 2

Marion Elgin 16, Cols. Africentric 0

Minford 11, West Union 0

Winchester Eastern 7, Nelsonville-York 6

Division IV Region 13

Ashland Mapleton 1, Willoughby Andrews 0

Ashtabula St. John 7, Fairport Harbor Harding 4

Berlin Center Western Reserve 11, Salineville Southern 8

Brookfield 3, Warren Lordstown 2

Cuyahoga Hts. 9, Elyria Open Door 3

Heartland Christian 20, Sebring McKinley 0

Independence 12, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 1

Kinsman Badger 19, Leetonia 12

Lowellville 7, Cortland Maplewood 5

Old Fort 10, Monroeville 0

Oregon Stritch 8, Fremont St. Joseph 1

Rittman 5, Cornerstone Christian 1

Sandusky St. Mary 9, Arcadia 3

Tol. Christian 8, Lakeside Danbury 2

Region 14

Arlington 5, Sycamore Mohawk 4

Carey 8, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Convoy Crestview 10, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Defiance Ayersville 16, Pettisville 0

Edgerton 17, W. Unity Hilltop 7

Edon 12, Stryker 2

Fort Recovery 7, Delphos St. John’s 6

Ft. Jennings 5, Ottoville 4

Hicksville 11, Gorham Fayette 3

Holgate 10, Cory-Rawson 0

Lima Perry 3, New Bremen 1

Lucas 16, Crestline 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 7, New Knoxville 2

McComb 7, Pandora-Gilboa 6

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 12, Mansfield Christian 2

N. Baltimore 10, Continental 0

Spencerville 6, Ada 1

Region 15

Chillicothe Huntington 4, Reedsville Eastern 3

Ironton St. Joseph 11, Portsmouth Notre Dame 1

Mowrystown Whiteoak 8, Waterford 1

Peebles 10, Lucasville Valley 0

Leesburg Fairfield 6, Portsmouth Clay 3

Racine Southern 6, Manchester 3

S. Webster 10, Glouster Trimble 1

Willow Woods Symmes Valley 7, Bainbridge Paint Valley 1

Monday’s Boys Baseball OHSAA Baseball Tournament Division I Region 2

Cols. St. Charles 5, Marysville 4

Cols. Whetstone 10, Logan 3

Delaware Hayes 15, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Dublin Jerome 7, Chillicothe 1

Dublin Scioto 6, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 4

Gahanna Lincoln 2, Cols. Independence 0

Grove City Central Crossing 11, Galloway Westland 0

Hilliard Bradley 14, Cols. Franklin Hts. 4

Marion Harding 11, Cols. Briggs 1

Pickerington Central 26, Cols. Mifflin 1

Reynoldsburg 15, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 4, Groveport-Madison 1

Thomas Worthington 11, Whitehall-Yearling 0

Westerville S. 13, Cols. South 0

Worthington Kilbourne 8, Dublin Coffman 3

Region 3

Holland Springfield 10, Tol. Start 0

Mansfield Madison 13, Tol. Bowsher 6

Division II Region 5

Akr. Coventry 9, Peninsula Woodridge 3

Chardon NDCL at Streetsboro, ppd. To May 17.

Chesterland W. Geauga at Struthers, ppd. To May 17.

Cle. Benedictine 6, Rocky River 5

Cle. JFK at Navarre Fairless, ppd. To May 17.

Cortland Lakeview at Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd. To May 17.

E. Cle. Shaw 20, Cle. John Adams 4

Geneva at Perry, ppd. To May 17.

Girard at Conneaut, ppd. To May 17.

Mentor Lake Cath. 18, Cle. Bard 0

Niles McKinley at Hubbard, ppd. To May 17.

Poland Seminary 10, Youngs. Chaney 0

Ravenna at Can. South, ppd. To May 17.

Richfield Revere 6, Sheffield Brookside 1

Youngs. East at Warren Howland, ppd. To May 17.

Region 6

Akr. Springfield 11, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Beachwood 3, LaGrange Keystone 2

Oberlin Firelands 8, Lorain Clearview 5

Region 7

Chillicothe Unioto 16, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6

Circleville 11, Waverly 1

Hillsboro 2, Gallipolis Gallia 1

Jackson 10, McArthur Vinton County 0

New Lexington 10, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 3

Thornvillle Sheridan 11, Marietta 1

Vincent Warren 3, Athens 2

Washington C.H. 7, Greenfield McClain 5

Division III Region 9

Region 11

Anna 25, Day. Meadowdale 1

Casstown Miami East 13, Brookville 3

Cin. Deer Park 15, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Cin. North College Hill 7, Cin. Riverview East 3

Clermont NE 1, Cin. Purcell Marian 0

Georgetown 19, Cin. Gamble Montesorri 4

Jamestown Greeneview 2, Day. Northridge 0

New Paris National Trail 10, Camden Preble Shawnee 6

Sabina E. Clinton 11, Cin. Finneytown 1

W. Liberty-Salem 5, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Division IV Region 15

Shekinah Christian 16, Liberty Christian Academy 11

Region 16

Botkins 1, Ansonia 0

Cedarville 16, Legacy Christian 0

Cin. Seven Hills 10, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

DeGraff Riverside 6, Jackson Center 4

Houston 14, Sidney Fairlawn 0

Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 11, Yellow Springs 1

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 9, Lockland 2

Spring. Cath. Central 7, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 4

Union City Mississinawa Valley 8, Sidney Lehman 1

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 2, New Madison Tri-Village 1