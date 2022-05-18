OHSAA Baseball Tournament Scores
Published 8:57 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022
|Wednesday’s Boys Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Tournament
|Division I
|Region 2
Canal Winchester 2, Westerville Central 1
Grove City 10, Hilliard Bradley 0
Hilliard Davidson 7, Worthington Kilbourne 2
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 4, Thomas Worthington 1
Powell Olentangy Liberty 2, Marion Harding 0
|Division II
|Region 5
Akr. Coventry 8, Chagrin Falls 0
Canfield 10, Poland Seminary 0
Mogadore Field 4, Cortland Lakeview 0
Niles McKinley 5, Geneva 3
Warren Howland at Chardon, ppd. To May 19.
|Region 6
Akr. Hoban 10, Akr. Springfield 0
Bay Village Bay 12, Parma Padua 1
Beachwood 7, Wooster Triway 2
Norton 7, Oberlin Firelands 3
|Division III
|Region 9
Akr. Manchester 6, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Apple Creek Waynedale 13, Brooklyn 0
Leavittsburg LaBrae at Middlefield Cardinal, ppd. To May 19.
New Middletown Spring. 9, Columbiana Crestview 5
Smithville 5, Creston Norwayne 4
Youngs. Mooney 10, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Youngs. Ursuline 8, Atwater Waterloo 4
|Region 12
Cin. Hills Christian Acad. 25, Cin. North College Hill 1
|Division IV
|Region 13
Louisville Aquinas 7, Wellsville 0
|Region 15
Cardinton-Lincoln 10, Delaware Christian 2
Newark Cath. 11, Shekinah Christian 0
Region 16
Botkins at Pleasant Hill Newton, ppd. To May 19.
Cin. Christian 14, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 0
Fairfield Christian 4, Tree of Life 1
Fayetteville-Perry 11, Hamilton New Miami 0
Howard E. Knox 20, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0
|Tuesday’s Boys Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Tournament
|Division I
|Region 1
Amherst Steele 5, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 4
Aurora 9, Warren G. Harding 5
Brunswick 12, Akr. Firestone 2
Can. Glenoak 10, Massillon Perry 2
Chagrin Falls Kenston 2, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0
Copley 10, Cle. Rhodes 0
Cuyahoga Falls 2, Can. McKinley 0
Lyndhurst Brush 12, Painesville Harvey 2
Macedonia Nordonia 9, Alliance 4
Madison 8, Euclid 0
Mayfield 8, Solon 0
Mentor 10, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
N. Ridgeville 14, Cle. John Marshall 0
Westlake 10, Cle. Max Hayes 0
Willoughby S. 10, Eastlake N. 4
Youngs. Boardman 7, Hudson 1
|Region 3
Grafton Midview 3, Berea-Midpark 2
Medina Highland 18, Parma Hts.Valley Forge 1
N. Olmsted 7, Cle. Hts. 4
Olmsted Falls 11, Parma 1
Parma Normandy 10, Maple Hts. 2
Strongsville 23, Cle. Hay 0
|Region 4
Cin. Colerain 6, Goshen 3
Cin. LaSalle 10, Trenton Edgewood 3
Cin. Princeton 6, Cin. West Clermont 2
Cin. St. Xavier 11, Cin. Mt. Healthy 0
Cin. Sycamore 4, Wilmington 1
Cin. Turpin 21, Cin. Withrow 2
Fairfield 11, Cin. Winton Woods 1
Franklin 3, New Carlisle Tecumseh 1
Hamilton 5, Morrow Little Miami 2
Harrison 4, W. Chester Lakota W. 1
Loveland 8, Middletown 1
Milford 10, Cin. Western Hills 0
Mt. Orab Western Brown 1, Cin. NW 0
Piqua 4, Clayton Northmont 3
Sidney 1, Fairborn 0
Springfield 6, Beaver Creek 5
|Division II
|Region 5
Cle. Glenville 2, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0
Cortland Lakeview 11, Ashtabula Edgewood 4
Geneva 8, Perry 4
Navarre Fairless 21, Cle. JFK 1
Niles McKinley 5, Hubbard 2
Warren Howland 12, Youngs. East 0
|Region 7
Byesville Meadowbrook 5, Philo 4
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14, Belmont Union Local 4
Millersburg W. Holmes 4, Dresden Tri-Valley 0
New Concord John Glenn 9, McConnelsville Morgan 5
New Philadelphia 8, East Liverpool 3
St. Clairsville 3, Warsaw River View 0
Steubenville 1, Carrollton 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 4, Cambridge 2
|Region 8
Bellefontaine 6, Spring. NW 0
Cin. Indian Hill 2, Monroe 1
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 8, Blanchester 5
Cols. Bexley 3, Cols. DeSales 0
Day. Oakwood 5, Day. Carroll 2
Germantown Valley View 15, Trotwood-Madison 0
Milton-Union 31, Day. Dunbar 1
Norwood 10, Cin. Hughes 0
Urbana 6, St. Paris Graham 4
Utica 8, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 6
Waynesville 2, Bethel-Tate 0
|Division III
|Region 9
New Middletown Spring. 19, Youngs. Liberty 1
Rocky River Lutheran W. 6, E. Can. 0
Smithville 10, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Youngs. Mooney 18, Campbell Memorial 0
|Region 10
Johnstown Northridge 10, London Madison-Plains 2
|Region 11
Chillicothe Southeastern 5, Oak Hill 2
Marion Elgin 16, Cols. Africentric 0
Minford 11, West Union 0
Winchester Eastern 7, Nelsonville-York 6
|Division IV
|Region 13
Ashland Mapleton 1, Willoughby Andrews 0
Ashtabula St. John 7, Fairport Harbor Harding 4
Berlin Center Western Reserve 11, Salineville Southern 8
Brookfield 3, Warren Lordstown 2
Cuyahoga Hts. 9, Elyria Open Door 3
Heartland Christian 20, Sebring McKinley 0
Independence 12, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 1
Kinsman Badger 19, Leetonia 12
Lowellville 7, Cortland Maplewood 5
Old Fort 10, Monroeville 0
Oregon Stritch 8, Fremont St. Joseph 1
Rittman 5, Cornerstone Christian 1
Sandusky St. Mary 9, Arcadia 3
Tol. Christian 8, Lakeside Danbury 2
|Region 14
Arlington 5, Sycamore Mohawk 4
Carey 8, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0
Convoy Crestview 10, Waynesfield-Goshen 0
Defiance Ayersville 16, Pettisville 0
Edgerton 17, W. Unity Hilltop 7
Edon 12, Stryker 2
Fort Recovery 7, Delphos St. John’s 6
Ft. Jennings 5, Ottoville 4
Hicksville 11, Gorham Fayette 3
Holgate 10, Cory-Rawson 0
Lima Perry 3, New Bremen 1
Lucas 16, Crestline 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 7, New Knoxville 2
McComb 7, Pandora-Gilboa 6
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 12, Mansfield Christian 2
N. Baltimore 10, Continental 0
Spencerville 6, Ada 1
|Region 15
Chillicothe Huntington 4, Reedsville Eastern 3
Ironton St. Joseph 11, Portsmouth Notre Dame 1
Mowrystown Whiteoak 8, Waterford 1
Peebles 10, Lucasville Valley 0
Leesburg Fairfield 6, Portsmouth Clay 3
Racine Southern 6, Manchester 3
S. Webster 10, Glouster Trimble 1
Willow Woods Symmes Valley 7, Bainbridge Paint Valley 1
|Monday’s Boys Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Tournament
|Division I
|Region 2
Cols. St. Charles 5, Marysville 4
Cols. Whetstone 10, Logan 3
Delaware Hayes 15, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Dublin Jerome 7, Chillicothe 1
Dublin Scioto 6, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 4
Gahanna Lincoln 2, Cols. Independence 0
Grove City Central Crossing 11, Galloway Westland 0
Hilliard Bradley 14, Cols. Franklin Hts. 4
Marion Harding 11, Cols. Briggs 1
Pickerington Central 26, Cols. Mifflin 1
Reynoldsburg 15, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 4, Groveport-Madison 1
Thomas Worthington 11, Whitehall-Yearling 0
Westerville S. 13, Cols. South 0
Worthington Kilbourne 8, Dublin Coffman 3
|Region 3
Holland Springfield 10, Tol. Start 0
Mansfield Madison 13, Tol. Bowsher 6
|Division II
|Region 5
Akr. Coventry 9, Peninsula Woodridge 3
Chardon NDCL at Streetsboro, ppd. To May 17.
Chesterland W. Geauga at Struthers, ppd. To May 17.
Cle. Benedictine 6, Rocky River 5
Cle. JFK at Navarre Fairless, ppd. To May 17.
Cortland Lakeview at Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd. To May 17.
E. Cle. Shaw 20, Cle. John Adams 4
Geneva at Perry, ppd. To May 17.
Girard at Conneaut, ppd. To May 17.
Mentor Lake Cath. 18, Cle. Bard 0
Niles McKinley at Hubbard, ppd. To May 17.
Poland Seminary 10, Youngs. Chaney 0
Ravenna at Can. South, ppd. To May 17.
Richfield Revere 6, Sheffield Brookside 1
Youngs. East at Warren Howland, ppd. To May 17.
|Region 6
Akr. Springfield 11, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Beachwood 3, LaGrange Keystone 2
Oberlin Firelands 8, Lorain Clearview 5
|Region 7
Chillicothe Unioto 16, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
Circleville 11, Waverly 1
Hillsboro 2, Gallipolis Gallia 1
Jackson 10, McArthur Vinton County 0
New Lexington 10, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 3
Thornvillle Sheridan 11, Marietta 1
Vincent Warren 3, Athens 2
Washington C.H. 7, Greenfield McClain 5
|Division III
|Region 9
Andover Pymatuning Valley 18, E. Palestine 3
Atwater Waterloo 8, Newton Falls 5
Brooklyn 14, Fairview 7
Burton Berkshire 2, Hanoverton United 0
Garfield Hts. Trinity 4, Wickliffe 3
Garrettsville Garfield 5, Ravenna SE 2
Jefferson Area 11, Kirtland 8
Leavittsburg LaBrae 6, Mantua Crestwood 5, 8 innings
Orrville 21, Cle. Garrett Morgan 0
Wellington 7, Loudonville 1
West Salem Northwestern 4, Massillon Tuslaw 2
Youngs. Liberty at New Middletown Spring., ppd. To May 17.
|Region 11
|Region 11
Anna 25, Day. Meadowdale 1
Casstown Miami East 13, Brookville 3
Cin. Deer Park 15, Cin. Clark Montessori 0
Cin. North College Hill 7, Cin. Riverview East 3
Clermont NE 1, Cin. Purcell Marian 0
Georgetown 19, Cin. Gamble Montesorri 4
Jamestown Greeneview 2, Day. Northridge 0
New Paris National Trail 10, Camden Preble Shawnee 6
Sabina E. Clinton 11, Cin. Finneytown 1
W. Liberty-Salem 5, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
|Division IV
|Region 15
Shekinah Christian 16, Liberty Christian Academy 11
|Region 16
Botkins 1, Ansonia 0
Cedarville 16, Legacy Christian 0
Cin. Seven Hills 10, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
DeGraff Riverside 6, Jackson Center 4
Houston 14, Sidney Fairlawn 0
Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 11, Yellow Springs 1
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 9, Lockland 2
Spring. Cath. Central 7, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 4
Union City Mississinawa Valley 8, Sidney Lehman 1
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 2, New Madison Tri-Village 1